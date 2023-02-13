It's the final week of the regular season, just in time for a new No. 1 team to make its appearance.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (22-0) | 1

2. Millard North (18-3) | 3

3. Gretna (16-3) | 2

4. Creighton Prep (17-6) | 4

5. Lincoln East (16-4) | 6

6. Lincoln North Star (15-6) | 7

7. Omaha Westside (14-6) | 8

8. Kearney (15-6) | –

9. Lincoln Southeast (12-9) | 5

10. Lincoln Southwest (13-7) | –

Contenders: Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Elkhorn South, Omaha Bryan, Papillion-LaVista South.

Comments: Bellevue West was already established as the top team in Nebraska, and now the Thunderbirds can be considered one of the best in the nation after an 80-69 win over LSU recruit Mike Williams and Bishop Walsh (Maryland) at the Heartland Hoops Classic. Millard North hit a buzzer beater to edge Gretna by a point and switch spots with the Dragons. Lincoln East rises to fifth thanks to wins over Omaha Westside and Lincoln Pius X, with Lincoln North Star right behind. The two meet Tuesday in a game that will go a long way toward deciding the city championship. Kearney is back in at No. 8 thanks to a win over Lincoln Southeast, and Lincoln Southwest slides in at No. 10 with a four-game winning streak.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (18-2) | 1

2. Platteview (18-4) | 4

3. Elkhorn (13-7) | 5

4. Crete (17-4) | 2

5. Omaha Roncalli (14-6) | 9

6. Bennington (13-7) | 3

7. York (14-5) | 6

8. Beatrice (11-7) | 7

9. Norris (12-9) | 8

10. Scottsbluff (14-8) | 10

Contenders: Waverly, South Sioux City, McCook, Mount Michael, Gering.

Comments: The biggest jump of the week goes to Omaha Roncalli, which knocked off previous No. 3 Bennington to move into the top five. Crete has lost two games in a row and ends the regular season with a trip to No. 2 Platteview. Elkhorn is 10-1 in its last 11 games, with the only loss coming to Bennington. Omaha Skutt has been dominant against Class B competition, and will be a heavy state title favorite when the postseason gets under way.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Wahoo (20-1) | 1

2. Ogallala (22-0) | 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (21-1) | 3

4. Aurora (15-7) | –

5. Lincoln Lutheran (16-6) | 7

6. Pierce (19-3) | 4

7. Central City (20-3) | 5

8. Auburn (15-6) | 6

9. Omaha Concordia (18-3) | 8

10. Wayne (17-6) | 9

Contenders: Malcolm, O’Neill, Boone Central, Douglas Co. West, Scotus Central Catholic, Sidney.

Comments: Wahoo continues to roll, beating Class A North Platte at the Heartland Hoops Classic. Aurora vaults into the top five thanks to wins over Class B No. 4 Crete, and Omaha Concordia. The Huskies have played a largely Class B schedule. Lincoln Lutheran rises to fifth thanks to a nine-game winning streak that includes a victory over Auburn. Central City drops out of the top five for the first time this year after a loss to C-2 Freeman. Ashland-Greenwood picked up an impressive 10-point road win over Pierce. Despite three straight wins, Malcolm is bumped from the rankings to make room for Aurora.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Freeman (22-1) | 3

2. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-1) | 1

3. Amherst (19-1) | 2

4. Cedar Catholic (18-4) | 4

5. Tri County (20-3) | 5

6. Norfolk Catholic (15-6) | 7

7. Elkhorn Valley (20-2) | 8

8. Wakefield (18-4) | 6

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-7) | –

10. Wisner-Pilger (17-6) | 10

Contenders: Gordon-Rushville, Cross County, Summerland, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh.

Comments: Freeman returns to the top spot after an impressive stretch that includes wins over Auburn, D-1 ranked Johnson-Brock, and this weekend, a win over C-1 ranked Central City at the Heartland Hoops Classic. The Falcons take over for Doniphan-Trumbull, which trailed most of the game in a one-point loss to C-1 Holdrege in the Cardinals’ first defeat of the season. Joining the ratings for the first time is Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which drilled Wisner-Pilger by 21 points two days after routing Lutheran High Northeast by 23. Elkhorn Valley’s regular season is over. The Falcons head into the postseason with competitive losses only to Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat's (19-2) | 1

2. Maywood-Hayes Center (22-1) | 2

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (18-4) | 3

4. Johnson-Brock (18-4) | 4

5. Howells-Dodge (18-4) | 5

6. South Loup (17-3) | 7

7. Elm Creek (17-4) | 6

8. Bancroft-Rosalie (17-6) | 8

9. Leyton (19-2) | 9

10. Ansley-Litchfield (15-5) | –

Contenders: Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Ansley-Litchfield, Kenesaw, Bridgeport, Bertrand.

Comments: A new team joins this week as Ansley-Litchfield checks in at No. 10. The Spartans have won seven of their last eight, including a victory over Elm Creek. The Buffaloes have lost three in a row, to teams that are a combined 50-11. All of Dundy County-Stratton’s four losses have come to the two teams ahead of them in the ratings after a five-point defeat to No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s. Leyton stays at No. 9 after a loss to Class B Gering.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (20-3) | 1

2. Osceola (20-2) | 2

3. Shelton (18-1) | 3

4. Wynot (18-4) | 4

5. Mullen (15-4) | 5

6. Humphrey SF (15-6) | 6

7. Falls City Sacred Heart (14-8) | 7

8. S-E-M (16-5) | 10

9. Paxton (14-4) | –

10. Santee (13-3) | 8

Contenders: Nebraska Lutheran, Stuart, Potter-Dix, Hyannis, Friend, St. Mary’s.

Comments: Parkview Christian wraps up a 20-3 regular season going 5-0 against D-2 foes. Average margin of victory in those five games? A whopping 57.4 points. The top seven teams stay the same this week, with the only loss in that group bing Wynot’s defeat at the hands of C-1 No. 10 Wayne. Wynot also beat C-2 No. 8 Wakefield by 15 a week ago. Paxton, winners in eight of its last nine games, joins the ratings replacing Nebraska Lutheran, which has lost three in a row.