Boys basketball ratings, 2/1

The No. 1 teams are the same, but several conference tournaments and top-10 matchups lead to some of the biggest shakeups in weeks.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (17-1) | 1

2. Bellevue West (16-2) | 3

3. Millard North (15-2) | 2

4. Omaha Central (14-4) | 4

5. Gretna (11-5) | 6

6. Creighton Prep (12-4) | 5

7. Elkhorn South (10-6) | 8

8. Lincoln Northeast (13-4) | 7

9. Lincoln Pius X (12-6) | 10

10. Lincoln East (10-5) | -

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Kearney.

Comments: Bellevue West picked up a pair of impressive wins over Millard North and Creighton Prep last week to claim the No. 2 spot, but Omaha Westside’s winning streak grew to 16 games. Gretna continues to impress and now finds itself in the top five following a 56-50 win over Omaha Central. Lincoln Northeast fell to both Grand Island and Elkhorn South last week, and the Storm jump into seventh as a result. Three Lincoln teams round out the top 10, including the first ratings appearance for Lincoln East since early January. The Spartans have won six of their last seven games and have the potential for statement wins with Pius X and Bellevue West on the schedule this week.

Key games: Tuesday—North Platte at Lincoln Pius X; Friday—Elkhorn South at Millard North, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X; Saturday—Bellevue West at Lincoln East, Creighton Prep at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southwest at Millard North.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (15-0) | 1

2. Omaha Roncalli (11-4) | 2

3. Bennington (14-3) | 4

4. Scottsbluff (13-4) | 5

5. Waverly (11-6) | 6

6. Platteview (13-6) | 7

7. Beatrice (10-4) | 3

8. Elkhorn (10-7) | 9

9. Blair (8-7) | 8

10. York (11-8) | -

Contenders: Aurora, Sidney, Norris, McCook.

Comments: As anticipated, conference-tournament week in Class B resulted in just No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Omaha Roncalli retaining their spots from last week. Bennington’s win over Waverly in the EMC Tournament lifts the Badgers very close to that second spot, and Platteview’s win over Beatrice in the Trailblazer Tournament leads to movement as well. York won three games in a row for the first time this season at the Central Conference Tournament, and its dramatic win over Seward places the Dukes in the top 10.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Skutt at Bennington, Norris at Beatrice; Friday—Aurora at Waverly; Saturday—Wahoo at Beatrice, Sidney at Scottsbluff.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (14-1) | 1

2. Kearney Catholic (19-1) | 2

3. Auburn (15-2) | 5

4. Wahoo (16-2) | 3

5. Omaha Concordia (14-2) | 4

6. Wayne (17-2) | 6

7. Milford (14-3) | 7

8. Ogallala (16-3) | 8

9. Clarkson/Leigh (14-2) | 9

10. Fort Calhoun (13-4) | 10

Contenders: Gordon-Rushville, O’Neill, Malcolm, DC West, Lincoln Christian.

Comments: Ashland-Greenwood strung together three wins to take home the Capitol Conference crown and Kearney Catholic did the same in the Centennial Conference, meaning there are no changes to the top two teams. However, Wahoo’s 53-50 loss to Wayne and Omaha Concordia’s 46-40 loss to Kearney Catholic sends Auburn into the No. 3 spot. Wahoo still took home the Trailblazer Conference crown, as did Ogallala in the Southwest Conference Tournament.

Key games: Tuesday—Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Concordia; Friday—DC West at Ashland-Greenwood, Norris at Lincoln Christian; Saturday—East Central Conference Tournament (Auburn, Malcolm), Mid State Conference Tournament (O’Neill, Wayne).

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (17-0) | 1

2. Howells-Dodge (15-2) | 3

3. Doniphan-Trumbull (14-1) | 4

4. Freeman (17-1) | 5

5. Hartington CC (15-3) | 6

6. Hastings SC (15-4) | 8

7. Grand Island CC (13-3) | 2

8. Norfolk Catholic (14-2) | 7

9. Cross County (17-2) | -

10. Lutheran Northeast (13-3) | 9

Contenders: Laurel-C-C, Amherst, Tri County, Wakefield.

Comments: Class C-2 had kept a consistent top 10 over much of January, but last week’s results lead to widespread changes. Due to the strength of the teams behind it, Grand Island CC drops five spots after a 58-42 upset win by Hastings SC in the Centennial Conference Tournament; the Crusaders will have a chance at revenge in the Feb. 10 rematch. Hartington CC picked up an impressive win over C-1 contender O’Neill, while Norfolk Catholic’s loss to the same opponent is the only thing keeping it down in eighth. Cross County won a hard-fought Crossroads Conference Tournament and is currently in the midst of an 11-game winning streak.

Key games: Tuesday—Hastings SC at Adams Central; Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/LHF), East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (Freeman, Palmyra).

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (15-2) | 1

2. Loomis (14-3) | 3

3. Lourdes CC (10-5) | 4

4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (16-2) | 7

5. Mead (11-6) | 2

6. Kenesaw (14-2) | 5

7. Elgin/PJ (14-3) | 6

8. Burwell (16-3) | 10

9. Ainsworth (12-6) | 8

10. Riverside (12-5) | 9

Contenders: Cambridge, Leyton, Walthill, Johnson-Brock.

Comments: Mead has been among the top five all season, but a 50-36 loss to Tekamah-Herman last week is its most disappointing of the season. That allows Loomis and Lourdes CC to rise one spot, while Dundy Co.-Stratton joins the top five after winning the RPAC Tournament. There is almost nothing separating the teams from sixth to 10th, meaning changes could be on the way next week as well.

Key games: Friday—Bertrand at Medicine Valley; Saturday—McCook at Ainsworth, Burwell at Nebraska Christian, North Platte St. Pat’s at Cambridge, Leyton at Hyannis.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (13-5) | 1

2. Wynot (15-1) | 2

3. St. Mary’s (14-2) | 3

4. Parkview Christian (11-5) | 6

5. Osceola (14-3) | 4

6. Hyannis (15-2) | 5

7. Humphrey SF (12-6) | 8

8. Medicine Valley (13-2) | 7

9. Potter-Dix (13-2) | 9

10. Mullen (13-6) | -

Contenders: Stuart, Wausa, Nebraska Lutheran.

Comments: Osceola and Hyannis both suffered losses in their conference tournaments, allowing Parkview Christian back into the top five after the Patriots won the Frontier Conference Tournament. Mullen also sees a boost from contender status into the top 10 after upsetting Hyannis to win the Mid Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament.

Key games: Tuesday—BDS at Osceola; Friday—Bertrand at Medicine Valley; Saturday—Leyton at Hyannis.

