Boys basketball ratings, 12/27

Comments: With both teams off to undefeated starts, Bellevue West and Millard North are the teams to beat in Class A for the third season in a row. There’s a fierce top five behind them, though, led by an Omaha Westside team whose only loss came against Millard North. There’s been parity over the first four weeks of the season, seen by No. 4 Creighton Prep and No. 5 Omaha Central’s losses against contenders Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South. A large Lincoln contingent makes up most of the bottom half of the top 10, led by Lincoln East. The Spartans have faced the toughest schedule of any Lincoln team thus far, with five of their six games coming against teams with winning records. Meanwhile, Lincoln Southwest won its first five games of the season before suffering a blowout loss to Creighton Prep, and Lincoln Northeast is off to an unbeaten start of its own.