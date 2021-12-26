Boys basketball ratings, 12/27

The first update to the boys basketball ratings ushers in newcomers in all six classes and a new No. 1 in Class C-1. The upcoming week of holiday tournaments features plenty of big matchups as well.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (7-0) | 1
2. Millard North (7-0) | 4
3. Omaha Westside (7-1) | 2
4. Creighton Prep (6-1) | 5
5. Omaha Central (7-1) | 6
6. Lincoln East (4-2) | —
7. Lincoln Southwest (5-1) | 8
8. Lincoln Pius X (4-2) | 3
9. Elkhorn South (4-3) | —
10. Lincoln Northeast (6-0) | —
Contenders: Gretna, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha North, Omaha South.
Comments: With both teams off to undefeated starts, Bellevue West and Millard North are the teams to beat in Class A for the third season in a row. There’s a fierce top five behind them, though, led by an Omaha Westside team whose only loss came against Millard North. There’s been parity over the first four weeks of the season, seen by No. 4 Creighton Prep and No. 5 Omaha Central’s losses against contenders Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South. A large Lincoln contingent makes up most of the bottom half of the top 10, led by Lincoln East. The Spartans have faced the toughest schedule of any Lincoln team thus far, with five of their six games coming against teams with winning records. Meanwhile, Lincoln Southwest won its first five games of the season before suffering a blowout loss to Creighton Prep, and Lincoln Northeast is off to an unbeaten start of its own.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (5-0) | 1
2. Beatrice (5-1) | 5
3. Platteview (5-1) | 3
4. Omaha Roncalli (3-1) | 4
5. Bennington (4-2) | 6
6. Waverly (5-2) | 2
7. Scottsbluff (6-2) | 7
8. Elkhorn North (3-4) | 10
9. Blair (4-3) | —
10. Elkhorn (3-3) | 9
Contenders: Aurora, Mount Michael, Sidney, Norris, York.
Despite a mostly new starting lineup, Beatrice’s ‘unified’ team culture has the defending champions back at the top of Class B
Comments: The top three fall in place nicely due to Omaha Skutt’s win over Beatrice and the Orangemen’s win over Platteview. Omaha Roncalli remains in fourth despite a loss to C-1 contender Omaha Concordia but will be tested in the Ashland-Greenwood holiday tournament. Beyond that, there is a whole pack of teams all the way down to the contenders who are seeking to solidify their spots in the top 10. Despite a losing record, Elkhorn North has impressed against tough competition — the Wolves’ losses have come to No. 2 Beatrice, No. 3 Platteview, No. 5 Bennington and Class A North Platte.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) | 3
2. Kearney Catholic (7-1) | 2
3. Wayne (7-0) | 10
4. Wahoo (4-1) | 6
5. Auburn (5-1) | 1
6. Fort Calhoun (6-1) | —
7. Omaha Concordia (5-1) | 4
8. Lincoln Christian (6-1) | —
9. Milford (6-2) | 5
10. North Bend Central (4-1) | 7
Contenders: Pierce, Ogallala, O’Neill, Gordon-Rushville, Cozad, DC West.
Comments: DC West ended two-time defending champion Auburn’s win streak in a 54-52 overtime thriller, meaning Auburn’s 67-game win streak settles in as the third-longest streak in state history. On account of the competitive start to the C-1 season, Auburn tumbles four spots despite losing just one, a fate shared by Omaha Concordia and North Bend Central. Ashland-Greenwood moves into the top spot due to impressive wins over Wahoo and Milford, but Kearney Catholic and Wayne are lurking right behind. The Stars’ only loss came to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt, while Wayne’s unbeaten start includes wins over Wakefield and O’Neill.
Lincoln Christian’s Addie, Ben Ehlers support each other after suffering season-ending injuries one year apart
Brookings, South Dakota — and ESPN — taking notice of what Aurora grad Scheierman brings to the game
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (6-0) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (7-0) | 2
3. Doniphan-Trumbull (7-0) | 7
4. Hartington CC (4-1) | 4
5. Howells-Dodge (6-1) | 3
6. Freeman (6-1) | 5
7. Amherst (7-0) | 9
8. Norfolk Catholic (5-1) | 8
9. Laurel-C-C (7-0) | —
10. Hastings SC (6-1) | —
Contenders: Cross County, Elkhorn Valley, Tri County, Wakefield.
Comments: Snowy weather may have canceled a rematch of last year’s D-1 title game between Humphrey/LHF and Howells-Dodge, but the top-ranked Bulldogs still tested themselves in wins over Clarkson/Leigh and Lutheran Northeast. However, no C-2 team has played a tougher schedule than Grand Island CC, which has beaten four Class B opponents and three C-1 teams thus far. There are still five unbeaten teams left in Class C-2, including contender Elkhorn Valley.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (7-0) | 1
2. Lourdes CC (4-1) | 2
3. Kenesaw (4-1) | 5
4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-1) | 6
5. North Platte St. Pat’s (4-2) | 2
6. Ainsworth (4-1) | 10
7. Elgin/PJ (6-1) | 9
8. Mead (5-2) | —
9. Loomis (4-3) | 4
10. Sandhills Valley (8-0) | —
Contenders: Leyton, SEM, Maywood-Hayes Center, Riverside, Cambridge.
Comments: Burwell hasn’t faced a true test for its top spot thus far, with a 13-point win over West Holt standing as the Longhorns’ closest game thus far. That could change at the Axtell Holiday Tournament that includes No. 9 Loomis. Lourdes CC isn’t penalized for a season-opening loss to C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian, while Kenesaw’s only defeat came against C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull. Ainsworth, Mead and Sandhills Valley have all picked up impressive wins to begin their seasons.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (6-0) | 1
2. Osceola (6-0) | 2
3. St. Mary’s (5-1) | 5
4. Humphrey SF (6-1) | 3
5. Wynot (7-0) | 7
6. Parkview Christian (4-1) | 6
7. Hyannis (7-1) | —
8. Potter-Dix (5-0) | —
9. Medicine Valley (7-1) | 10
10. Mullen (5-3) | 4
Contenders: Nebraska Lutheran, Wausa, BDS, Stuart.
Comments: The top two teams in Class D-2, Falls City SH and Osceola, have dominated every opponent they’ve faced this season but may face their toughest challenge thus far in holiday tournaments this week. Wynot, Hyannis and Potter-Dix have emerged as stellar top-10 teams, while Parkview Christian isn’t penalized for its loss to C-2 No. 4 Hartington CC.
Photos: Irish coach Doug Goltz gets win No. 700 as Sacred Heart takes down Tri County
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Tri County, 12.21
