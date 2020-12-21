Boys basketball ratings, 12/22

As holiday tournaments enter the picture, here's a look at Ron Powell's class-by-class ratings for boys basketball teams.
(Records through Saturday's games)
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard North (6-0) | 1
2. Bellevue West (4-0) | 2
3. Creighton Prep (6-0) | 3
4. Omaha Central (6-0) | 4
5. Papillion-LV South (5-1) | 6
6. Lincoln Pius X (2-0) | 7
7. Millard West (4-1) | -
8. Lincoln Southwest (1-1) | -
9. Lincoln Southeast (1-1) | 10
10. Papillion-La Vista (3-3) | 8
Contenders: Omaha Westside, Gretna, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Grand Island, Kearney.
Comments: Southwest’s win over Southeast on Friday followed by Southeast’s surprising 24-point victory against previous No. 5 Westside causes most of the changes. Millard West’s lone loss is a two-point setback to Creighton Prep, which outlasted Southwest by seven Saturday. Papillion-La Vista South’s only loss was a one-point decision at Omaha Central on Friday. The Metro and Heartland Athletic Conference holiday tournaments will shake things up before the next ratings Jan. 5. The Metro first-round games were Monday with second-round games (all at home sites) slated for Tuesday.
Tuesday’s top 10 games: Metro Conference second round, Southwest at Norfolk.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Mount Michael (4-0) | 1
2. Elkhorn (3-0) | 3
3. Norris (2-0) | 4
4. Waverly (3-0) | 5
5. Platteview (5-1) | -
6. Beatrice (4-1) | 6
7. Alliance (6-0) | -
8. Bennington (4-2) | 8
9. Omaha Skutt (2-2) | 2
10. Aurora (4-2) | -
Contenders: Omaha Roncalli, Elkhorn North, Northwest, Hastings, Scottsbluff.
Comments: Platteview’s win over Beatrice and a narrow one-point loss to Elkhorn puts the Trojans in the top five. Skutt slides six spots for a 16-point loss to C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic. Omaha Roncalli is out after a 2-3 start and Scottsbluff moves to contender status with a 4-3 record, including a 13-point loss to Alliance.
Tuesday’s top 10 games: Elkhorn at Ralston, Norris at Aurora, Crete at Waverly, Omaha Skutt at Beatrice, Alliance at Scottsbluff.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Auburn (4-0) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (5-1) | 2
3. Adams Central (7-1) | 3
4. Wahoo (4-1) | 4
5. St. Paul (5-1) | 5
6. Lincoln Christian (4-1) | 6
7. Omaha Concordia (6-0) | -
8. Logan View/S-S (5-1) | 8
9. Ogallala (5-0) | 9
10. Milford (5-0) | 10
Contenders: North Bend Central, Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West, Pierce, Louisville, Wayne, Central City, Wilber-Clatonia, Winnebago.
Comments: Nothing happened the first three weeks of the season to warrant any changes since the losses incurred by Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Wahoo and Lincoln Christian were to teams outside C-1 and St. Paul’s setback came to Adams Central. Concordia’s unbeaten start includes victories over three Class B teams — No. 8 Bennington, preseason-ranked Omaha Roncalli, and Ralston. Ashland-Greenwood, now without all-stater Cale Jacobsen for the rest of the season, moves to contender status after a three-point loss at No. 10 Milford.
Tuesday’s top 10 games: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo, York at Adams Central, Kearney Catholic at Boone Central.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (7-0) | 2
2. BRLD (3-1) | 1
3. Amherst (6-0) | -
4. Cross County (6-0) | 10
5. Bridgeport (6-0) | 8
6. Hartington CC (1-1) | 3
7. Sutton (4-2) | 4
8. Tri County (5-1) | -
9. Oakland-Craig (6-2) | 9
10. Doniphan-Trumbull (5-2) | -
Contenders: Yutan, Freeman, Hershey, Heartland, Centennial, Dundy County-Stratton, Neligh-Oakdale, Archbishop Bergan.
Comments: The only clear indication from the first three weeks of the season is that Grand Island Central Catholic has set itself apart from the field in this class. BRLD’s 55-game winning streak ended Friday in an overtime loss to Howells-Dodge, but the Wolverines only move down one spot because the rest of C-2 is so unsettled at this point. Expect a lot of volatility in the top 10 in the coming weeks as things shake out and trends begin to emerge.
Tuesday’s top 10 games: Chase County at Bridgeport, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Knight Classic, Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart, Omaha Nation at Oakland-Craig.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (4-2) | 1
2. Laurel-C-C (5-1) | 2
3. North Platte St. Pat's (5-1) | 3
4. Ansley-Litchfield (7-0) | -
5. Burwell (6-0) | -
6. Elm Creek (6-1) | 6
7. Osmond (5-1) | 5
8. Southern Valley (6-1) | 4
9. Lourdes CC (3-2) | 7
10. McCool Junction (4-1) | 8
Contenders: Deshler, Creighton, BDS, Sandhills Valley, Maywood-Hayes Center, Walthill, Mead.
Comments: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains No. 1 since both of their losses are to C-1 schools — No. 1 Auburn and Boone Central. Ansley-Litchfield and Burwell leap into the top five after undefeated starts.
Tuesday’s top 10 games: Humphrey/LHF at Columbus Scotus, Bloomfield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Ansley-Litchfield at Loomis, Burwell at Twin Loup, Southwest at Southern Valley.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (4-0) | 2
2. Humphrey SF (6-0) | 3
3. Mullen (5-2) | 1
4. Loomis (5-1) | 4
5. St. Mary’s (5-1) | 5
6. Parkview Christian (2-0) | 6
7. Osceola (6-0) | 7
8. Paxton (5-1) | 9
9. Pleasanton (6-1) | 10
10. Diller-Odell (6-0) | -
Contenders: Stuart, Hay Springs, Medicine Valley, Wallace, Wynot.
Comments: Losses to D-1 Maxwell and C-2 Bridgeport knock preseason No. 1 Mullen out of the top spot. Exeter-Milligan is out after losing its first five games, allowing unbeaten Diller-Odell to enter. Sacred Heart downed Bishop LeBlond by two points Saturday, a team ranked No. 12 overall in Missouri by MaxPreps.
Tuesday’s top 10 games: Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart, Humphrey St. Francis at Nebraska Christian, Paxton Holiday tournament (Mullen, Paxton), Lewiston at Parkview Christian, Pleasanton holiday tournament (Pleasanton).
