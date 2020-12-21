Boys basketball ratings, 12/22

Comments: The only clear indication from the first three weeks of the season is that Grand Island Central Catholic has set itself apart from the field in this class. BRLD’s 55-game winning streak ended Friday in an overtime loss to Howells-Dodge, but the Wolverines only move down one spot because the rest of C-2 is so unsettled at this point. Expect a lot of volatility in the top 10 in the coming weeks as things shake out and trends begin to emerge.