Here's a look at Ron Powell's ratings following a busy stretch of holiday basketball.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard North (10-0) | 1

2. Bellevue West (7-1) | 2

3. Creighton Prep (8-1) | 3

4. Omaha Central (8-1) | 4

5. Papillion-LV South (6-2) | 5

6. Lincoln Pius X (5-0) | 6

7. Millard West (5-2) | 7

8. Lincoln Southeast (3-2) | 9

9. Papillion-La Vista (4-4) | 10

10. Lincoln North Star (3-2) | -

Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast, Kearney, Gretna.

Comments: Millard North’s thrilling 94-91 double-overtime win over Bellevue West in the Metro Conference Tournament finals Saturday left everyone hungry for more, which will come when the Thunderbirds visit Millard North on Jan. 29. Everything went according to form for the top-seven teams, so no changes in that group. Grand Island’s win over Lincoln Southwest in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals followed by Southeast’s victory against the Islanders in the semifinals shake up the last three spots. Papio’s four losses are to the top three teams — Millard North (twice), Bellevue West and Creighton Prep.

Key games: Tuesday—North Star at Southeast, Council Bluffs (Iowa) Abraham Lincoln at Millard North. Thursday—Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South. Friday—Southwest at Pius X, Kearney at Southeast, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue West. Saturday—Northeast at Pius X, Southwest at Grand Island, North Star at Gretna.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Mount Michael (6-0) | 1

2. Norris (6-0) | 3

3. Omaha Skutt (6-2) | 9

4. Platteview (7-1) | 5

5. Elkhorn (5-2) | 2

6. Waverly (6-1) | 4

7. Beatrice (6-3) | 6

8. Omaha Roncalli (5-3) | -

9. Aurora (5-4) | 10

10. Bennington (4-2) | 8

Contenders: Alliance, Plattsmouth, Hastings, Northwest, Blair.

Comments: Wins over Waverly, Elkhorn and C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian allow Norris to rise to No. 2. Omaha Skutt makes a big jump after an impressive 23-point road win at Beatrice just before Christmas. Platteview is rewarded for avenging its only loss to Elkhorn, while Alliance falls out after a 20-point loss to C-1 No. 3 Adams Central. Roncalli has won three straight since an overtime setback to Beatrice. The ratings do not account for Platteview’s home against Plattsmouth on Monday.

Key games: Tuesday—Elkhorn at Mount Michael, Platteview at Omaha Roncalli. Thursday— Beatrice at York. Friday—Waverly at Norris, Hastings at Mount Michael, Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Skutt, Bennington at Platteview, Elkhorn at Plattsmouth. Saturday—Omaha Roncalli vs. St. Joseph (Missouri) Central, Aurora at St. Paul.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Auburn (8-0) | 1

2. Kearney Catholic (8-2) | 2

3. Adams Central (11-1) | 3

4. St. Paul (8-1) | 5

5. Wahoo (7-2) | 4

6. Lincoln Christian (5-2) | 6

7. Milford (10-0) | 10

8. North Bend Central (7-1) | -

9. Omaha Concordia (9-1) | 7

10. DC West (7-0) | -

Contenders: Ogallala, Wayne, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Pierce, Central City, Norfolk Catholic, Ashland-Greenwood, Centura.

Comments: Wahoo is punished slightly for a loss to C-2 No. 4 Yutan, while North Bend Central moves in for its win over Omaha Concordia. Logan View/Scribner Snyder moves to contender status for a loss to Fort Calhoun, and Ogallala is out to make room for undefeated Douglas County West, which is beating opponents by an average score of 72-36.

Key games: Tuesday—Adams Central at Elkhorn North, Yutan at Omaha Concordia, Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Douglas County West. Thursday—Concordia at Auburn. Friday—GICC at Kearney Catholic, Milford at Malcolm. Saturday—Douglas County West at Lincoln Lutheran, Auburn at Savannah (Missouri).

Class C-2 School (Record) | Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (9-0) | 1

2. BRLD (5-1) | 2

3. Doniphan-Trumbull (5-2) | 10

4. Yutan (6-1) | -

5. Bridgeport (9-0) | 5

6. Cross County (7-1) | 4

7. Sutton (5-3) | 7

8. Tri County (8-1) | 8

9. Oakland-Craig (10-2) | 9

10. Amherst (7-1) | 3

Contenders: Hartington Cedar Catholic, Hershey, Freeman, Centennial, Ponca, Wakefield, Dundy County-Stratton, Centennial, Archbishop Bergan.

Comments: Doniphan-Trumbull didn’t receive the full benefit of its win over Yutan before Christmas until Yutan’s win over C-1 No. 5 Wahoo shot the Chieftains back into the top 10. Amherst takes a dive for a 24-point loss to C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic.

Key game: Tuesday—Northwest at Grand Island Central Catholic, Cross County at Osceola, Centura at Sutton. Thursday—BRLD at Elkhorn North, Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield, Sutton at Cross County. Saturday—Tri County at Freeman, Doniphan-Trumbull at Grand Island CC, Bridgeport at Hershey, Cross County at Heartland.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (7-3) | 1

2. Laurel-C-C (9-2) | 2

3. North Platte St. Pat's (7-2) | 3

4. Burwell (9-0) | 5

5. Ansley-Litchfield (9-1) | 4

6. Elm Creek (6-1) | 6

7. Osmond (7-1) | 7

8. Southern Valley (7-1) | 8

9. McCool Junction (5-1) | 10

10. Walthill (7-1) | -

Contenders: Howells-Dodge, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mead, Creighton, Central Valley, Maywood-Hayes Center, Deshler.

Comments: Burwell and Ansley-Litchfield switch spots after Ansley-Litchfield lost to D-2 No. 5 Loomis just before Christmas and Burwell beat Loomis in the finals of the Minden holiday tournament. Lourdes Central Catholic moves to contender status after losing three of its last four, allowing Walthill to enter.

Key games: Thursday—Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Central Valley at Burwell, Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield. Thursday-Saturday—Wausa post-holiday tournament (Osmond). Friday—Wakefield at Walthill, Elm Creek at Loomis, Winnebago at Laurel-C-C. Saturday—Burwell at Humphrey St. Francis, Friend at McCool Junction.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (6-1) | 1

2. St. Mary’s (7-1) | 5

3. Parkview Christian (5-0) | 6

4. Mullen (7-2) | 3

5. Loomis (7-2) | 4

6. Wynot (7-2) | -

7. Humphrey SF (8-1) | 2

8. Osceola (7-1) | 7

9. Paxton (6-2) | 8

10. Diller-Odell (7-1) | 10

Contenders: Stuart, Pleasanton, Wallace, Hay Springs, Medicine Valley, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

Comments: Wynot moves into the rankings after handing St. Francis its first loss in the finals of the West Point-Beemer holiday tournament. No one has played Parkview closer than 15 points so far this season so the Patriots are rewarded for their dominance to this point.

Key games: Thursday—Mullen at Wallace. Thursday-Friday—Hartington-Newcastle tournament (Wynot). Friday—Parkview Christian at Lincoln Lutheran, Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart, Humphrey St. Francis at Howells-Dodge, Osceola at Nebraska Lutheran, Paxton at Maywood-Hayes Center. Saturday—Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Mounds City (Missouri) (at St. Joseph LeBlond).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.