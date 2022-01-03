Boys basketball ratings, 1/4

Comments: Omaha Westside’s run to the Metro Conference Tournament championship had to go through top-ranked Bellevue West and Millard North, challenges that the Warriors handled with the poise of a No. 1 team. After a loss to Millard North in its second game of the season, Westside has now won nine in a row to claim the top spot. The likes of Omaha Central, Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South also had solid weeks in their conference tournament, while the four Lincoln teams in the Class A ratings battled it out for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament crown. Lincoln Northeast emerged as champions, and the Rockets are now the last unbeaten team in Class A. There is little separation from seventh to 10th place with several top-10 matchups on the way this week.