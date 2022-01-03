Boys basketball ratings, 1/4

A busy week of holiday tournaments ushers in a pair of new No. 1 teams, including a major shakeup to the Class A ratings.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Westside (10-1) | 3
2. Bellevue West (9-1) | 1
3. Millard North (8-1) | 2
4. Omaha Central (8-2) | 5
5. Lincoln Northeast (9-0) | 10
6. Creighton Prep (6-2) | 4
7. Lincoln Southwest (6-2) | 7
8. Lincoln Pius X (6-3) | 8
9. Lincoln East (4-3) | 6
10. Elkhorn South (4-4) | 9
Contenders: Papillion-La Vista, Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha South.
Comments: Omaha Westside’s run to the Metro Conference Tournament championship had to go through top-ranked Bellevue West and Millard North, challenges that the Warriors handled with the poise of a No. 1 team. After a loss to Millard North in its second game of the season, Westside has now won nine in a row to claim the top spot. The likes of Omaha Central, Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South also had solid weeks in their conference tournament, while the four Lincoln teams in the Class A ratings battled it out for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament crown. Lincoln Northeast emerged as champions, and the Rockets are now the last unbeaten team in Class A. There is little separation from seventh to 10th place with several top-10 matchups on the way this week.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (7-0) | 1
2. Platteview (7-1) | 3
3. Omaha Roncalli (6-1) | 4
4. Scottsbluff (8-2) | 7
5. Beatrice (6-2) | 2
6. Bennington (5-3) | 5
7. Waverly (6-3) | 6
8. Blair (6-3) | 8
9. Elkhorn (4-4) | 10
10. Norris (5-4) | -
Contenders: Sidney, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Aurora, York.
Comments: Defending state champion Beatrice drops into fifth after a holiday tournament loss to Elkhorn, which No. 2 Platteview beat the next day to remain just behind top-ranked Omaha Skutt. Scottsbluff jumps into the top five for the first time this season following a win over Bennington, but the Bearcats' toughest week of the season awaits with matchups against No. 7 Waverly and No. 10 Norris. A state tournament qualifier last season, the Titans started the season 1-4 before recording four consecutive wins, including a victory over Waverly for a holiday tournament championship.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (6-1) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (9-1) | 2
3. Wayne (10-0) | 3
4. Wahoo (7-1) | 4
5. Omaha Concordia (7-1) | 7
6. Auburn (6-2) | 5
7. Milford (8-2) | 9
8. Fort Calhoun (7-2) | 6
9. Gordon-Rushville (8-1) | -
10. Ogallala (8-1) | -
Contenders: Lincoln Christian, O’Neill, Malcolm, Clarkson/Leigh.
Comments: The top four remain unchanged. No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood suffered its first loss — 72-70 in overtime to Class B No. 3 Omaha Roncalli, leaving the Bluejays neck and neck with No. 2 Kearney Catholic. Wayne is now Class C-1’s final undefeated team, but the likes of Wahoo and Omaha Concordia have quality wins that keep them on pace with Wayne. Two western teams are newcomers to the top 10 this week: both Gordon-Rushville and Ogallala have wins over Class B teams but still need to be tested against the best of Class C-1.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (8-0) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (9-0) | 2
3. Doniphan-Trumbull (8-0) | 3
4. Howells-Dodge (8-1) | 5
5. Hartington CC (6-2) | 4
6. Freeman (8-1) | 6
7. Norfolk Catholic (7-1) | 8
8. Hastings SC (7-2) | 10
9. Amherst (7-2) | 7
10. Laurel-C-C (9-1) | 9
Contenders: Cross County, Tri County, Wakefield, Lutheran Northeast.
Comments: The top of Class C-2 remains as strong as ever, and a pair of marquee games for Grand Island CC could send the Crusaders into the top spot with a pair of wins. First, Grand Island CC faces C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic on Friday before traveling to No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull on Saturday, a game that could also cement the Cardinals at the top of the ratings. Howells-Dodge, Freeman and Norfolk Catholic all picked up impressive wins last week, while Hartington CC drops one spot following a loss to C-1 No. 3 Wayne.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Mead (7-2) | 8
2. Lourdes CC (6-2) | 2
3. Kenesaw (6-1) | 3
4. Elgin/PJ (8-1) | 9
5. North Platte St. Pat’s (7-2) | 5
6. Loomis (6-3) | 9
7. Burwell (8-1) | 1
8. Dundy Co.-Statton (8-2) | 4
9. Ainsworth (5-2) | 6
10. Sandhills Valley (8-0) | 10
Contenders: Leyton, Anselmo-Merna, Riverside, SEM.
Comments: With no obvious No. 1 in Class D-1 at this point in the season, Mead makes the impressive jump from eighth to first thanks to a five-game winning streak that includes victories over C-1 No. 7 Milford, Cross County and Wood River. Of course, any other team in the ratings could make a run at the top spot, including a Loomis team that handed former No. 1 Burwell its first loss of the season.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (7-1) | 1
2. Osceola (7-1) | 2
3. Wynot (9-0) | 5
4. St. Mary’s (6-2) | 3
5. Parkview Christian (5-2) | 6
6. Hyannis (7-1) | 7
7. Humphrey SF (7-2) | 4
8. Potter-Dix (5-0) | 8
9. Medicine Valley (7-1) | 9
10. Wausa (7-2) | -
Contenders: Nebraska Lutheran, Stuart, Mullen, Shelton.
Comments: Both Falls City SH and Osceola suffered their first losses of the season last week, but neither lose their place due to the high quality of competition — C-2 No. 6 Freeman defeated Falls City SH while Osceola lost to C-2 No. 2 Grand Island CC. Wynot, Potter-Dix and Nebraska Lutheran are the three remaining unbeaten teams in Class D-2.
