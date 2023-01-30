Boys basketball ratings, 1/31

The No. 1 teams stay the same in all six classes, but there's plenty of movement elsewhere in this week's boys basketball ratings.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (16-0) | 1

2. Gretna (13-2) | 2

3. Millard North (15-3) | 3

4. Creighton Prep (14-5) | 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (11-6) | –

6. Lincoln East (11-4) | 5

7. Lincoln Pius X (12-5) | 8

8. Omaha Central (10-6) | 7

9. Omaha Westside (10-5) | 6

10. Kearney (13-4) | –

Contenders: Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Northeast, Elkhorn South.

Comments: Lincoln Southeast vaults into the top five after a 19-point win over Lincoln East that was the fourth in what is now a six-game winning streak. The run also includes wins over Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln High. Now comes perhaps the most challenging stretch of the year for the Knights, with games against No. 4 Creighton Prep, No. 1 Bellevue West and No. 10 Kearney over the next nine days. The Bearcats join the top 10 for the first time this season on the strength of four straight wins, including a road victory at Lincoln North Star that avenged an earlier loss to the Gators.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (14-2) | 1

2. Crete (16-2) | 4

3. Platteview (15-3) | 2

4. Bennington (12-5) | 7

5. Elkhorn (11-7) | 3

6. York (11-5) | 6

7. Omaha Roncalli (10-5) | 8

8. Norris (10-7) | 9

9. Beatrice (9-6) | –

10. Scottsbluff (11-7) | –

Contenders: Waverly, South Sioux City, McCook, Mount Michael.

Comments: Major movement here after a week of conference tournament play. Skutt stays on top despite two straight losses, both of which came to Class A programs. Crete slides past Platteview for No. 2 after winning the Central Conference Tournament, and Platteview’s second lopsided loss to Class C-1 Wahoo. Bennington jumps from seventh to fourth after beating Elkhorn on the way to the EMC title, with the Antlers going from third to fifth. Beatrice moves back in after taking Platteview to overtime before beating Malcolm to finish third in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ogallala (19-0) | 1

2. Wahoo (15-1) | 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (16-1) | 3

4. Central City (16-1) | 4

5. Pierce (14-2) | 6

6. Auburn (12-4) | 8

7. Lincoln Lutheran (13-6) | –

8. O’Neill (12-3) | 10

9. Omaha Concordia (15-2) | 5

10. Aurora (11-6) | 9

Contenders: Malcolm, Wayne, Boone Central, Douglas Co. West, Scotus Central Catholic, Sidney, Holdrege.

Comments: Ogallala and Wahoo continue to be all but untouchable, and both have good cases to be ranked No. 1. Wahoo is up to 11 wins in a row after cruising to the Trailblazer Conference title with a 41-point win over Malcolm and a second blowout of Class B Platteview. Ogallala’s 60 points in the Southwest Conference Tournament title game were its lowest total of the season, and still good enough for a 19-point win. Lincoln Lutheran is back in the ratings after beating Omaha Concordia on the way to the Centennial Conference title.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Doniphan-Trumbull (17-0) | 1

2. Amherst (15-1) | 2

3. Hartington CC (13-3) | 3

4. Tri County (16-2) | 4

5. Freeman (17-1) | 5

6. Wakefield (15-2) | 8

7. Norfolk Catholic (11-4) | 6

8. Cross County (15-3) | 7

9. Elkhorn Valley (15-1) | 9

10. Summerland (14-2) | 10

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Gordon-Rushville, Alma, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh.

Comments: Minimal changes here. Hartington CC stays put after a three-point loss to Class B South Sioux City. Wakefield jumps over Norfolk Catholic and Cross County, who each lost close games. Elkhorn Valley beat Summerland by five in a game Summerland led at halftime. Big weeks ahead for Doniphan-Trumbull and Amherst, who will be the top seeds in the LouPlatte and Fort Kearny Conference tournaments, respectively.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Maywood-HC (18-0) | 1

2. North Platte SP (15-2) | 2

3. Elm Creek (16-1) | 3

4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (14-3) | 4

5. Howells-Dodge (14-3) | 5

6. South Loup (14-2) | 6

7. Johnson-Brock (14-3) | 8

8. Leyton (17-0) | 9

9. Bancroft-Rosalie (13-5) | 7

10. Mead (12-4) | 10

Contenders: Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Ansley-Litchfield, Kenesaw, Bridgeport.

Comments: Same 10 teams here the third week in a row. Maywood-HC won the Republican Plains Activities Conference tournament, beating Dundy Co.-Stratton for a third time this season in the semifinals. All of DC-S’s losses this winter are to the Wolves, the last two by three and two points. Elm Creek could be on a collision course with C-2 No. 2 Amherst in this week’s Fort Kearny Conference tournament. South Loup beat Mullen to win the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference tournament. And Leyton remained unbeaten with three easy wins.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (15-3) | 1

2. Osceola (15-2) | 2

3. Shelton (14-1) | 3

4. Wynot (14-3) | 4

5. Mullen (11-4) | 5

6. Falls City SH (9-7) | 9

7. Humphrey SF (11-6) | 8

8. Santee (9-1) | 10

9. Stuart (12-3) | –

10. Nebraska Lutheran (13-3) | –

Contenders: Creighton, S-E-M, Potter-Dix, Hyannis, Friend, Paxton.

Comments: Parkview Christian continues to roll. The Patriots took the Frontier Conference tournament championship last week, winning their three games by an average of 50 points. Osceola beat a pair of D-1 schools and C-2 Cross County to win the Crossroads Conference. Schedule strength keeps Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the top 10. Of the 13 losses between the two teams, just one has come to a D-2 opponent, with 10 coming to C-1 or C-2 foes. Stuart and Nebraska Lutheran enter at the bottom. Stuart’s three losses are by three, nine, and three points, with two of those to ranked teams.

Photos: Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest boys hoops, 1/27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27 East at Southwest Preps, 1.27, 1.27