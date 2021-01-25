Boys basketball ratings, 1/26

The high school boys basketball season rolls on. Ron Powell takes a look at each class in his latest ratings.
(Records through Saturday's games)
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Millard North (16-0);1
2. Bellevue West (13-1);2
3. Creighton Prep (13-1);3
4. Omaha Central (14-2);4
5. Lincoln Pius X (9-1);5
6. Omaha Westside (10-4);7
7. Papillion-La Vista (8-5);6
8. Millard West (10-3);10
9. Lincoln Northeast (9-3);-
10. Papillion-LV South (8-7);8
Contenders: Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln North Star, Omaha Benson, Omaha North, Grand Island.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista’s win over crosstown rival Papillion-La Vista South, Westside’s triumph over Papillion-La Vista and Papio South’s conquest over Gretna explain this week’s changes. All of that allows Northeast to enter the top 10 for the first time this season. Bellevue West faces a state tournament-type weekend with road games at No. 1 Millard North and No. 3 Creighton Prep on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X, Gretna at Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista South at Creighton Prep. Thursday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East. Friday—Bellevue West at Millard North, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star, Omaha Central at Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island. Saturday—Bellevue West at Creighton Prep, Millard North at North Star, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Central, Lincoln East at Millard West, Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Mount Michael (13-1);1
2. Waverly (10-1);3
3. Norris (10-1);4
4. Omaha Skutt (10-3);2
5. Beatrice (11-3);6
6. Omaha Roncalli (7-7);7
7. Platteview (12-3);8
8. Elkhorn (9-4);5
9. Bennington (7-4);9
10. Elkhorn North (6-7);-
Contenders: Blair, Northwest, Aurora, Hastings, Alliance.
Comments: Mount Michael solidified its No. 1 ranking by winning the River Cities Conference title. Skutt takes a demotion for a semifinal loss in that tournament to Roncalli. Blair is out after going 0-2 last week, including a setback to C-1 No. 9 Omaha Concordia. With five ranked teams in the field (Waverly, Norris, Elkhorn, Bennington and Elkhorn North), the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament has the potential to shake up next week’s ratings.
Key games: Tuesday-Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Waverly, Norris, Elkhorn, Bennington, Elkhorn North, Blair). Tuesday-Saturday—Central Conference Tournament (Adams Central, Aurora, Northwest), Trailblazer Conference Tournament (Beatrice, Platteview, Wahoo).
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Auburn (13-0);1
2. Kearney Catholic (15-2);2
3. Adams Central (15-1);3
4. St. Paul (13-1);4
5. Wahoo (11-3);5
6. Milford (16-0);6
7. Logan View/SS (12-2);9
8. North Bend Central (10-3);7
9. Omaha Concordia (12-3);10
10. Lincoln Christian (8-4);8
Contenders: Pierce, Ogallala, Wayne, Central City, Douglas County West, Norfolk Catholic, Gibbon.
Comments: North Bend Central’s loss to C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig and Concordia’s win over Lincoln Christian jumbled up the bottom of the top 10.
Key games: Tuesday—Sutton at Milford, St. Paul at Centura. Tuesday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic, Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Christian), Capitol Conference Tournament (Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Yutan).
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (12-2);1
2. Oakland-Craig (14-3);3
3. Yutan (12-2);5
4. Heartland (10-2);6
5. Cross County (13-2);7
6. Sutton (11-4);8
7. Wakefield (13-2);-
8. BRLD (8-3);2
9. Amherst (14-2);4
10. Hartington CC (10-3);-
Contenders: Hershey, Bridgeport, Dundy County-Stratton, Freeman, Tri County, Centennial, Doniphan-Trumbull.
Comments: BRLD and Amherst take major falls after losses to Wakefeld and Gibbon, respectively. Hershey and Bridgeport both move to contender status after D-1 No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s beat them both on its way to the South Platte Valley Association Tournament title. Hartington Cedar Catholic enters this week with a seven-game winning streak.
Key games: Tuesday—Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Oakland-Craig, BRLD at Winnebago. Tuesday-Saturday—Crossroads Conference Tournament (Cross County, BDS, Osceola). Thursday—BRLD at Oakland-Craig, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wakefield.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Burwell (17-0);1
2. Humphrey/LHF (11-3);2
3. North Platte St. Pat’s (13-4);7
4. Laurel-C-C (10-5);3
5. Ansley-Litchfield (14-2);4
6. Elm Creek (10-2);5
7. Osmond (12-2);6
8. Howells-Dodge (12-4);10
9. Walthill (11-2);8
10. Creighton (11-3);9
Contenders: Mead, McCool Junction, Deshler, Mead, BDS, Southern Valley, Lourdes Central Catholic, Central Valley, Shelton, Kenesaw, Maywood-Hayes Center.
Comments: North Platte St. Pat’s is rewarded with a four-spot promotion for winning the SPVA Tournament. Howells-Dodge also moves up with its 11-game winning streak as well as losses by Walthill and Creighton last week. Mead had a chance to move into the top 10 after knocking off D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian, but a 19-point loss at Malcolm (5-10) four days later keeps them as a contender.
Key games: Tuesday—Osmond at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Battle Creek at Howells-Dodge, Walthill at Wynot, St. Mary’s at Creighton. Friday—Burwell at Arcadia-Loup City, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Creighton.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Parkview Christian (13-1);1
2. St. Mary’s (13-1);2
3. Mullen (12-2);3
4. Loomis (13-2);4
5. Diller-Odell (10-5);5
6. Falls City SH (9-5);6
7. Wynot (11-4);7
8. Humphrey SF (10-4);8
9. Osceola (11-3);9
10. Paxton (10-5);10
Contenders: Stuart, Wallace, Medicine Valley, Wallace, Potter-Dix, Silver Lake.
Comments: Six of the top 10 teams lost at least one game last week, but none were enough to justify a change in the rankings. Parkview’s loss came to a D-1 Mead team that owns a win over C-2 No. 3 Yutan.
Key games: Tuesday—Southern at Falls City Sacred Heart. Tuesday-Saturday—Frontier Conference Tournament (Parkview Christian). Thursday—St. Mary’s at Stuart, Norfolk Catholic at Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock. Friday—Freeman at Diller-Odell, Humphrey St. Francis at Lutheran High Northeast.