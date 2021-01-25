Boys basketball ratings, 1/26

Comments: North Platte St. Pat’s is rewarded with a four-spot promotion for winning the SPVA Tournament. Howells-Dodge also moves up with its 11-game winning streak as well as losses by Walthill and Creighton last week. Mead had a chance to move into the top 10 after knocking off D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian, but a 19-point loss at Malcolm (5-10) four days later keeps them as a contender.