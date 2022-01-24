Boys basketball ratings, 1/25

Comments: There are few changes to the Class A ratings after nearly every top-10 team emerged unscathed from last week’s action. However, that won’t be the case heading into a week filled with top-10 clashes across the board. Gretna picked up another impressive win, 65-61 over Elkhorn South in overtime, only to fall 54-51 to Papillion-La Vista South for its first loss in nearly a month. The Titans have been ratings contenders all season, and a second win over a ranked opponent vaults them into ninth. Lincoln Southwest is now unranked for the first time this season following a three-game losing skid, although each of the Silver Hawks’ losses came by five points or fewer. They’ll have an opportunity to rejoin the top 10 thanks to a busy week of action across Class A.