Boys basketball ratings, 1/24

(Records through Saturday)

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (15-0) | 1

2. Gretna (11-2) | 2

3. Millard North (13-3) | 4

4. Creighton Prep (11-5) | 3

5. Lincoln East (9-3) | 5

6. Omaha Westside (10-3) | 6

7. Omaha Central (9-5) | 7

8. Lincoln Pius X (11-5) | –

9. Lincoln Southwest (9-5) | 10

10. Lincoln North Star (9-4) | –

Contenders: Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast, Kearney, Elkhorn South.

Comments: The only major shifting once again happens in the final three spots, where Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln North Star move in for Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast. Pius X has won four in a row, six of its last seven, and eight of its last 10 games. North Star has won five of six, with the only loss coming at Lincoln Southwest on an overtime buzzer-beater. Meanwhile, Lincoln High has lost four of six, and Northeast has lost three in a row as the Star City schools continue to beat up on each other. No. 2 Gretna held Bellevue West to its lowest point total of the season and became the first Nebraska team to play the T-Birds closer than 21 points in a 58-47 loss.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (14-0) | 1

2. Platteview (13-2) | 3

3. Elkhorn (9-6) | –

4. Crete (13-2) | 2

5. Waverly (8-5) | 5

6. York (9-4) | 6

7. Bennington (10-5) | 7

8. Omaha Roncalli (10-5) | 8

9. Norris (8-6) | –

10. South Sioux City (8-6) | –

Contenders: McCook, Mount Michael, Scottsbluff, Beatrice.

Comments: What a leap for Elkhorn, which beat No. 2 Crete and No. 4 Beatrice last week, and has won six games in a row after a slow start. The Antlers bump everyone behind them down a spot. Norris and South Sioux City enter at the bottom for the first time this season. Platteview moves back to No. 2 after a two-point loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, a Class A-sized school. Omaha Skutt becomes a more prohibitive title favorite by the day.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ogallala (16-0) | 1

2. Wahoo (13-1) | 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (13-1) | 3

4. Central City (14-1) | 4

5. Omaha Concordia (13-1) | 8

6. Pierce (12-2) | 5

7. Malcolm (12-4) | 6

8. Auburn (11-4) | 7

9. Aurora (10-4) | 9

10. O’Neill (10-3) | –

Contenders: Wayne, Boone Central, Douglas Co. West, Scotus Central Catholic, Sidney, Holdrege, Lincoln Lutheran.

Comments: No one in the class had a better 10-day stretch than Wahoo, which went 5-0 with four wins over Class B teams, two of those top-five victories. The Warriors have nine consecutive double-digit wins since their lone loss, but stay at No. 2 as Ogallala continues to roll out west. Omaha Concordia, winner of 11 straight, jumps to fifth after a win over Class B No. 8 Bennington. O’Neill enters at No. 10 on the strength of its nine-game winning streak.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Doniphan-Trumbull (16-0) | 1

2. Amherst (13-1) | 2

3. Hartington CC (11-2) | 3

4. Tri County (14-2) | 4

5. Freeman (15-1) | 5

6. Norfolk Catholic (10-3) | 6

7. Cross County (13-2) | 7

8. Wakefield (12-2) | 8

9. Elkhorn Valley (13-1) | 10

10. Summerland (13-1) | –

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Gordon-Rushville, Alma, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh.

Comments: It’s probably a toss-up between C-2 and C-1 as to which is the deepest class in the state. The top eight teams in C-2 went unbeaten last week and hold their spots. Summerland moves in behind Elkhorn Valley, and the teams will meet Tuesday in a clash of one-loss programs who have built their records against predominantly Class D-1 and D-2 opponents. Freeman had the week’s best win, rallying to knock off C-1 ranked Malcolm in overtime.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Maywood-Hayes Center (15-0) | 1

2. North Platte St. Pat's (14-2) | 2

3. Elm Creek (14-1) | 3

4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (12-2) | 4

5. Howells-Dodge (13-3) | 5

6. South Loup (11-2) | 6

7. Bancroft-Rosalie (12-4) | 7

8. Johnson-Brock (12-3) | 8

9. Leyton (14-0) | 9

10. Mead (11-3) | 10

Contenders: Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Ansley-Litchfield, Kenesaw, Bridgeport.

Comments: Everyone in the top 10 won their games last week as we enter the thick of conference tournament season. Top-ranked Maywood-Hayes Center, which hasn’t played since Jan. 13 because of weather postponements, is the top seed in this week’s Republican Plains Activities Conference Tournament. No. 2 North Platte St. Pat’s won the South Platte Valley Association Tournament last week. Leyton stayed unbeaten with a good win over Potter-Dix in the Minuteman Activities Conference tournament final.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (12-3) | 1

2. Osceola (12-2) | 2

3. Shelton (12-1) | 3

4. Wynot (14-2) | 4

5. Mullen (9-3) | 6

6. Creighton (10-5) | 5

7. S-E-M (10-2) | 10

8. Humphrey SF (10-5) | 7

9. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-6) | 9

10. Santee (9-1) | –

Contenders: Nebraska Lutheran, Potter-Dix, Hyannis, Stuart, Friend, Santee, Paxton.

Comments: Last week’s No. 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 teams all suffered losses, all to quality opponents, making it difficult to distinguish who should go where. Creighton had the toughest week, losing three games to ranked teams with a combined six losses. Nebraska Lutheran, winners of five straight but 0-2 against teams with winning records, continues to lurk, as do a host of others. Santee, after not playing for a month, won three games last week, including quality victories over St. Mary’s and Stuart.