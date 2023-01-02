Boys basketball ratings, 1/2

The Journal Star's first rankings since the preseason see four of the six preseason No. 1 squads hold their spots, with plenty of shuffling behind. Here's to good weather and smooth sailing to March after a bevy of postponements in December.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (10-0) | 1

2. Gretna (7-1) | 5

3. Creighton Prep (6-3) | 3

4. Lincoln High (8-1) | -

5. Millard North (8-1) | 4

6. Omaha Westside (7-2) | 2

7. Lincoln East (5-2) | -

8. Lincoln Southeast (5-4) | 6

9. Lincoln Southwest (5-3) | 7

10. Omaha Central (7-2) | 9

Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln North Star, Kearney, Elkhorn South, Papio South, Lincoln Pius X.

Comments: The gap between Bellevue West and the rest of Class A has only gotten wider since the start of the season: no one has played the Thunderbirds closer than Lincoln Northeast’s 23-point loss back on Dec. 17. Lincoln High vaults to fourth after its 8-1 start, with the Links’ only loss coming by six points at Kearney in the third game of the year. Lincoln East also enters on the strength of wins over Creighton Prep and Omaha Central that preceded an upset loss in the HAC Tournament quarterfinals. Creighton Prep stays at No. 3 after handing Millard North and Gretna their first losses of the season to reach the Metro Conference final.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (6-0) | 1

2. Platteview (7-0) | 3

3. York (6-1) | 6

4. Crete (8-1) | 10

6. Bennington (5-2) | 7

6. Omaha Roncalli (4-2) | 2

7. McCook (6-1) | -

8. Scottsbluff (6-3) | 8

9. Beatrice (4-3) | 4

10. Waverly (4-3) | 5

Contenders: Blair, Mount Michael, Elkhorn.

Comments: Skutt has yet to be challenged, with five double-digit wins and another by nine points. Platteview has been very good against a tough schedule, with a pair of wins over Beatrice and a 21-point win over a good Malcolm team. Crete leaps to fourth after starting the year 8-0 before Skutt handed the Cardinals a 28-point loss. McCook is 6-1, but has played all its games against C-1 programs

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) | 3

2. Wahoo (7-1) | 1

3. Ogallala (10-0) | 7

4. Pierce (9-0) | -

5. Central City (7-1) | 4

6. Malcolm (7-3) | 6

7. Auburn (5-3) | 2

8. Omaha Concordia (6-1) | -

9. Lincoln Lutheran (7-2) | -

10. DC West (7-1) | -

Contenders: Lincoln Christian, Adams Central, Wayne, Minden, Aurora, Boone Central, Scotus CC, Sidney.

Comments: Ashland-Greenwood ascends to the top spot after downing preseason No. 1 Wahoo in a great game just before the holiday break, dropping the Warriors to No. 2. Ogallala and Pierce have been very impressive in their unbeaten starts, including Ogallala’s 31-point win over Class B No. 8 Scottsbluff. Concordia, Lincoln Lutheran, and DC West all enter after strong opening months.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Freeman (8-0) | 1

2. Doniphan-Trumbull (10-0) | 10

3. Amherst (8-1) | 2

4. Hartington CC (7-1) | 5

5. Norfolk Catholic (5-2) | 4

6. Cross County (8-2) | 8

7. Wakefield (6-1) | -

8. Tri County (7-1) | -

9. Summerland (7-0) | -

10. Gordon-Rushville (4-2) | 3

Contenders: Hastings St. Cecilia, Grand Island CC, Palmyra, Yutan, Alma, Laurel-C-C, Elkhorn Valley.

Comments: Preseason No. 1 Freeman has largely cruised through the early portion of its schedule, with its only close games coming in a one-point win over Auburn and a 10-point victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Doniphan-Trumbull slips past Amherst for the No. 2 spot thanks to its unbeaten start. The Broncos started 8-0 before an eight-point loss to Class B No. 3 York.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Maywood-Hayes Center (10-0) | 3

2. North Platte St. Pat's (8-1) | 1

3. Elm Creek (8-1) | -

4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-2) | 5

5. Howells-Dodge (7-3) | 2

6. Mead (8-1) | 9

7. South Loup (6-1) | -

8. Bancroft-Rosalie (8-3) | -

9. Johnson-Brock (6-2) | -

10. Leyton (7-0) | -

Contenders: Elgin/PJ, Riverside, Humphrey/LHF, Ainsworth, Bridgeport, Ansley-Litchfield.

Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center is unbeaten and largely dominant against a challenging early schedule that includes two wins over No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton. St. Pat’s has lost only to red-hot C-1 No. 3 Ogallala, and Elm Creek’s only loss is to St. Pat’s. Howells-Dodge has won six in a row since a 1-3 start, and Leyton joins Maywood-Hayes Center as the only unbeatens remaining in the class.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (7-1) | 1

2. Osceola (7-1) | 2

3. Shelton (7-1) | 5

4. Wynot (7-0) | 9

5. Humphrey SF (7-1) | 10

6. Paxton (6-1) | -

7. Mullen (4-1) | 8

8. Creighton (7-1) | -

9. Potter-Dix (3-1) | 7

10. Nebraska Lutheran (6-1) | -

Contenders: Falls City SH, St. Mary’s, Hyannis, Wausa, Stuart, Friend, Santee, Cody-Kilgore.

Comments: Parkview Christian stays on top, with its only loss to Class B South Sioux City. The Patriots have played three games against D-2 opponents, won them by an average of 87-24, and might not see a D-2 team again until February. Paxton joins the top 10 with a pair of ranked wins over Mullen and Potter-Dix, and a competitive loss to D-1 No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center in the opening month.