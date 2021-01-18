The high school boys basketball season is heating up, and Ron Powell examines each class ahead of another key week.

(Records through Saturday's games)

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Millard North (13-0);1

2. Bellevue West (11-1);2

3. Creighton Prep (11-1);3

4. Omaha Central (12-1);4

5. Lincoln Pius X (7-1);5

6. Papillion-La Vista (6-4);7

7. Omaha Westside (8-3);8

8. Papillion-LV South (7-5);10

9. Gretna (7-4);-

10. Millard West (8-3);-

Contenders: Omaha Benson, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha North, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Grand Island is out after losses to Lincoln East and Millard West, which is back in the top 10 after a one-week hiatus caused by a setback to Omaha North on Jan. 9. Southeast also moves to contender status after falling at Omaha Benson.

Key games: Tuesday—Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast, Millard North at Omaha Central, Bellevue West at Omaha Benson, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West. Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Northeast. Friday—Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star, Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep, Gretna at Elkhorn South. Saturday—Northeast at Southeast, North Star at Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha North, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Mount Michael (11-1);1

2. Omaha Skutt (9-2);2

3. Waverly (8-1);3

4. Norris (7-1);4

5. Elkhorn (7-3);5

6. Beatrice (9-3);6

7. Omaha Roncalli (6-6);7

8. Platteview (11-2);8

9. Bennington (6-3);10

10. Blair (7-5);-

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Aurora, Northwest, Hastings, Alliance.

Comments: The top eight went according to form, but last week’s No. 9, Aurora, is demoted to contender status for a loss to Elkhorn North. The River Cities Conference Tournament this week could potentially shake things up with Mount Michael, Skutt and Roncalli in the field. Waverly faces a tough week with road games at C-1 No. 5 Wahoo and B No. 8 Platteview on back-to-back nights.

Key games: Tuesday—Seward at Crete, Elkhorn at Lincoln Christian, Omaha Concordia at Blair. Tuesday-Saturday—River Cities Conference Tournament (Mount Michael, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli). Thursday—Waverly at Wahoo. Friday—Waverly at Platteview, Norris at Bennington, Blair at Elkhorn, Hastings at Beatrice. Saturday—Norris vs. Council Bluffs (Iowa) St. Albert (Nebraska Prep Classic at Creighton’s Sokol Arena).

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Auburn (11-0);1

2. Kearney Catholic (13-2);2

3. Adams Central (14-1);3

4. St. Paul (12-1);4

5. Wahoo (10-2);5

6. Milford (14-0);6

7. North Bend Central (9-1);7

8. Lincoln Christian (7-3);8

9. Logan View/S-S (9-2);9

10. Omaha Concordia (10-3);10

Contenders: Wayne, Ogallala, Pierce, Central City, Norfolk Catholic, Douglas County West.

Comments: The top 10 went undefeated last week so there are no changes. Wayne is a strong contender at 13-2, the only losses coming to No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Wahoo.

Key games: Tuesday—Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart. Thursday—Oakland-Craig at North Bend Central, Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Christian, Kearney Catholic at Aurora. Saturday—Grand Island Central Catholic at Adams Central, North Bend Central vs. Glenwood (Iowa) (Nebraska Prep Classic).

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (12-1);1

2. BRLD (8-2);2

3. Oakland-Craig (12-2);3

4. Amherst (12-1);4

5. Heartland (9-2);7

6. Cross County (11-2);8

7. Sutton (9-4);9

8. Hershey (13-1);10

9. Bridgeport (13-1);-

10. Centennial (9-4);-

Contenders: Hartington Cedar Catholic, Yutan, Doniphan-Trumbull, Freeman, Tri County, Wakefield, Chase County.

Comments: Doniphan-Trumbull tumbles out of the top 10 after a loss to Gibbon. Yutan moves out, too. That allows a pair of teams previously ranked — Bridgeport and Centennial — to reenter.

Key games: Tuesday-Saturday — South Platte Valley Association Tournament (Hershey, Bridgeport, North Platte St. Patrick’s). Thursday—Amherst at Gibbon.

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Burwell (14-0);1

2. Humphrey/LHF (9-3);2

3. Laurel-C-C (9-4);3

4. Ansley-Litchfield (12-2);6

5. Elm Creek (9-2);7

6. Osmond (10-2);8

7. North Platte St. Pat's (10-4);4

8. Walthill (9-1);10

9. Creighton (10-2);-

10. Howells-Dodge (9-4);-

Contenders: McCool Junction, Deshler, Kenesaw, BDS, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mead, Southern Valley, Shelton, Maywood-Hayes Center.

Comments: North Platte St. Patrick’s is punished slightly for its loss to D-2 No. 3 Mullen. McCool Junction drops to contender status after falling to Deshler, and Southern Valley does the same after a setback to C-2 ratings contender Chase County. Creighton, one of the two new top-10 members this week, is led by 6-foot-1 sophomore guard John Mitchell, who averages 33.6 points per game. Howells-Dodge has won eight straight, including the triumph that ended BRLD’s 55-game winning streak.

Key games: Tuesday—Walthill at Lutheran High Northeast, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Creighton. Tuesday-Saturday—Goldenrod Conference Tournament (Burwell, Humphrey St. Francis). Friday—Elm Creek at Pleasanton, BRLD at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Walthill at Ponca.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (12-0);3

2. St. Mary’s (11-1);2

3. Mullen (11-2);4

4. Loomis (11-2);5

5. Diller-Odell (9-4);10

6. Falls City SH (8-4);1

7. Wynot (10-4);6

8. Humphrey SF (8-3);7

9. Osceola (11-2);8

10. Paxton (8-4);9

Contenders: Stuart, Wallace, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix, S-E-M, Silver Lake.

Comments: Parkview’s run to the MUDECAS A division title earns the Patriots the No. 1 spot. Diller-Odell’s first-round MUDECAS win over previous No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart accounts for the other changes.

Key games: Tuesday—Parkview Christian at Mead, Southern at Diller-Odell, Hitchcock County at Paxton. Thursday—McCool Junction at Osceola. Friday—Mullen at Gordon-Rushville.

