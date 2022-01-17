Boys basketball ratings, 1/18

The number of unbeaten teams continues to dwindle, with just Omaha Skutt and Humphrey/LHF being the only teams without a loss. There are no changes at No. 1 in this week's ratings, but both unbeatens face top-five challengers in the coming days.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Westside (13-1) | 1
2. Millard North (11-1) | 2
3. Bellevue West (12-2) | 3
4. Omaha Central (11-2) | 4
5. Creighton Prep (9-2) | 6
6. Gretna (8-4) | 9
7. Lincoln Northeast (11-2) | 5
8. Lincoln Southwest (8-3) | 7
9. Elkhorn South (8-4) | 10
10. Lincoln Pius X (8-5) | 8
Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East.
Comments: There are no changes at the top of Class A, although Lincoln Northeast falls out of the top five for the first time since its long unbeaten start to the season. The Rockets fell 71-55 to Millard North in their toughest test of the season, which allows Creighton Prep to join the top five ahead of a major rivalry game with No. 1 Omaha Westside. Gretna has been surging over the last two weeks, with wins over Bellevue West and Lincoln Southwest sending the Dragons into sixth. Lincoln Pius X, a preseason top-five team, is now in danger of falling out of the top 10.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Central at Millard North. Thursday—Elkhorn South at Gretna, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside. Saturday—Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (11-0) | 1
2. Omaha Roncalli (8-3) | 2
3. Beatrice (8-2) | 3
4. Bennington (9-3) | 5
5. Waverly (10-3) | 6
6. Scottsbluff (12-4) | 7
7. Platteview (9-5) | 4
8. Aurora (9-4) | -
9. Elkhorn (7-5) | 8
10. Blair (6-5) | 9
Contenders: Crete, York, Norris, McCook, Sidney.
Comments: Even after a loss to Class A Millard West last week, there’s no serious challenge to Omaha Roncalli’s No. 2 ranking considering it may get another shot at No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the River Cities Conference Tournament. Platteview was the No. 2 team in Class B two weeks ago, but the Trojans have lost four of their last five games since, albeit all against top-five opponents. Aurora is this week’s newcomer to the ratings via a five-game win streak.
Key games: Tuesday—York at Norris. Thursday—Aurora at Kearney Catholic, Elkhorn at Blair, Wahoo at Waverly. Friday—Bennington at Norris. Saturday—River Cities Conference Tournament final.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (9-1) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (14-1) | 2
3. Wahoo (12-1) | 3
4. Omaha Concordia (11-1) | 4
5. Auburn (11-2) | 5
6. Wayne (13-1) | 6
7. Milford (11-3) | 7
8. Clarkson/Leigh (11-1) | 10
9. Ogallala (11-3) | 8
10. Fort Calhoun (10-3) | -
Contenders: O’Neill, Gordon-Rushville, Lincoln Christian, North Bend Central, DC West.
Comments: Despite several top-10 clashes last week, there are no changes to the top of Class C-1. Ashland-Greenwood defeated Platteview 62-46, Kearney Catholic won 46-41 over Hastings St Cecilia and Wahoo picked up wins over both Blair and Platteview as all three teams continue to jostle for position. Clarkson/Leigh has now won 11 games in a row ahead of a major test against Lutheran High Northeast this week.
Key games: Tuesday—Falls City SH at Auburn, Clarkson/Leigh at Lutheran High Northeast. Thursday—Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia, Aurora at Kearney Catholic. Friday—Wayne at Hartington CC.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (12-0) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (11-2) | 2
3. Howells-Dodge (12-1) | 3
4. Doniphan-Trumbull (11-1) | 4
5. Freeman (13-1) | 6
6. Hartington CC (11-3) | 5
7. Norfolk Catholic (10-1) | 7
8. Hastings SC (11-3) | 8
9. Lutheran High Northeast (11-1) | 9
10. Laurel-C-C (10-3) | 10
Contenders: Cross County, Amherst, Wakefield, Tri County.
Comments: Grand Island CC had its lowest-scoring game of the season in a 44-33 loss to York last week, but the Crusaders were 4-0 against Class B opposition prior to the loss and remain in second. However, a rematch of last year’s D-1 title game between Humphrey/LHF and Howells-Dodge could shake up the top of C-2 moving forward. A winning effort in the MUDECAS Tournament lifts Freeman to fifth, and the Falcons have now won eight games in a row.
Key games: Tuesday—Malcolm at Freeman, Humphrey/LHF at Howells-Dodge. Friday—Wayne at Hartington CC, Norfolk Catholic at Lutheran High Northeast.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Platte St. Pat’s (12-2) | 1
2. Mead (9-4) | 2
3. Kenesaw (12-1) | 4
4. Elgin/PJ (13-1) | 5
5. Loomis (10-3) | 6
6. Lourdes CC (7-4) | 3
7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (11-2) | 7
8. Ainsworth (8-3) | 8
9. Burwell (12-2) | 9
10. Cambridge (11-3) | -
Contenders: Leyton, S-E-M, Johnson-Brock, Sandhills Valley, Riverside.
Comments: Class D-1 has seen several No. 1s over the first half of the season, but North Platte St. Pat’s holds strong atop the class for now. Despite a loss to Howells-Dodge last week, Mead remains in second thanks to the quality of its schedule, while back-to-back losses sink Lourdes CC into sixth. Both Kenesaw and Elgin/PJ haven’t lost a game in over a month.
Key games: Tuesday—Lourdes CC at Bennington. Thursday—Cambridge at Dundy Co.-Stratton. Saturday—Ainsworth at Ogallala, Kenesaw at Pleasanton, Malcolm at Mead.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (10-4) | 1
2. Wynot (12-1) | 2
3. St. Mary’s (10-2) | 3
4. Osceola (11-2) | 4
5. Hyannis (11-1) | 6
6. Parkview Christian (7-5) | 5
7. Medicine Valley (10-1) | 8
8. Humphrey SF (7-5) | 7
9. Potter-Dix (9-2) | 9
10. Stuart (10-3) | 10
Contenders: Mullen, Wausa, Shelton, Wallace.
Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart dropped a pair of games in the MUDECAS Tournament, but Wynot’s loss to Hartington CC ensures that the Irish remain atop Class D-2. Hyannis and Medicine Valley picked up wins over Sandhills Valley last week and jump one spot as a result, while Parkview Christian falls from back-to-back losses.
Key games: Tuesday—Falls City SH at Auburn, Dundy Co.-Stratton at Wallace. Friday—Hyannis at Arthur County, Gordon-Rushville at Mullen.
Photos: No. 5 Lincoln Northeast hosts No. 2 Millard North
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 1.15
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 1.15
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 1.15
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 1.15
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 1.15
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 1.15
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7