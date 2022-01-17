Boys basketball ratings, 1/18

The number of unbeaten teams continues to dwindle, with just Omaha Skutt and Humphrey/LHF being the only teams without a loss. There are no changes at No. 1 in this week's ratings, but both unbeatens face top-five challengers in the coming days.

Comments: There are no changes at the top of Class A, although Lincoln Northeast falls out of the top five for the first time since its long unbeaten start to the season. The Rockets fell 71-55 to Millard North in their toughest test of the season, which allows Creighton Prep to join the top five ahead of a major rivalry game with No. 1 Omaha Westside. Gretna has been surging over the last two weeks, with wins over Bellevue West and Lincoln Southwest sending the Dragons into sixth. Lincoln Pius X, a preseason top-five team, is now in danger of falling out of the top 10.