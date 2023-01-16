Boys basketball ratings, 1/17

Check out the latest high school boys basketball ratings from Chris Basnett.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (14-0) | 1

2. Gretna (10-1) | 2

3. Creighton Prep (10-4) | 3

4. Millard North (10-2) | 5

5. Lincoln East (8-2) | 7

6. Omaha Westside (9-3) | 6

7. Omaha Central (9-4) | 10

8. Lincoln Northeast (9-5) | 9

9. Lincoln High (9-4) | 4

10. Lincoln Southwest (7-4) | –

Contenders: Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Elkhorn South, Papio South, Lincoln Pius X.

Comments: A No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup looms Thursday when Bellevue West heads to Gretna. If it’s anything like the schools’ matchup in football, expect some serious drama. Lincoln High has lost three of four games since winning the HAC Tournament. Lincoln Northeast’s 15-point win over the Links and a 16-point loss at Elkhorn South the next day essentially cancel each other out, and Southwest moves in after beating North Star on Rylan Smith’s buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (11-0) | 1

2. Crete (12-1) | 3

3. Platteview (12-1) | 2

4. Beatrice (7-3) | 4

5. Waverly (8-4) | 8

6. York (8-2) | 5

7. Bennington (9-4) | 6

8. Omaha Roncalli (9-4) | –

9. Mount Michael (9-3) | 9

10. Scottsbluff (8-5) | 7

Contenders: McCook, Norris, Elkhorn, South Sioux City.

Comments: Crete and Platteview swap places after the former beat York and the latter lost to C-1 Wahoo by 32 points after downing Ashland-Greenwood earlier in the week. The Cardinals have already surpassed last season’s 11-win campaign. Waverly is 6-1 in its last seven games, with ranked wins last week over Mount Michael and Bennington. Omaha Roncalli replaces McCook in the rankings after the Bison lost their first game against a Class B opponent this season.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ogallala (14-0) | 3

2. Wahoo (11-1) | 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (11-1) | 1

4. Central City (12-1) | 5

5. Pierce (11-1) | 4

6. Malcolm (11-3) | 6

7. Auburn (9-4) | 7

8. Omaha Concordia (10-1) | 8

9. Aurora (8-4) | 9

10. Douglas Co. West (11-2) | 10

Contenders: Wayne, Boone Central, Scotus Central Catholic, Sidney, O’Neill, Holdrege, Lincoln Lutheran.

Comments: High-flying Ogallala takes over the top spot after previous No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood lost a tight game to Class B Platteview. Ogallala has scored 70-plus points 11 times in 14 games. Wahoo jumps A-G thanks to its 32-point win over Platteview. Malcolm has won eight in a row since a three-game losing streak against Class B opponents.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Doniphan-Trumbull (15-0) | 2

2. Amherst (12-1) | 3

3. Hartington CC (10-2) | 4

4. Tri County (13-2) | 10

5. Freeman (13-1) | 1

6. Norfolk Catholic (8-3) | 5

7. Cross County (12-2) | 6

8. Wakefield (11-2) | 7

9. Elmwood-Murdock (8-3) | 8

10. Elkhorn Valley (10-1) | –

Contenders: Summerland, Gordon-Rushville, Alma, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh.

Comments: Tri County beat ranked teams in three different classes for its first MUDECAS A Division title in 40 years, avenging a loss to Freeman along the way. Cedar Catholic bumps up a spot after beating a pair of ranked foes before losing to a Class B-sized school in South Dakota. Elkhorn Valley’s only loss is by two points to Norfolk Catholic.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Maywood-Hayes Center (15-0) | 1

2. North Platte St. Pat's (12-2) | 2

3. Elm Creek (12-1) | 3

4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (10-2) | 4

5. Howells-Dodge (11-3) | 5

6. South Loup (10-2) | 6

7. Bancroft-Rosalie (10-4) | 7

8. Johnson-Brock (10-3) | 8

9. Leyton (11-0) | 9

10. Mead (9-3) | 10

Contenders: Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Ansley-Litchfield, Kenesaw, Bridgeport.

Comments: No movement here after a relatively uneventful week. The top five teams didn’t lose, Nos. 6-8 each lost once, to C-2 schools, Leyton stayed unbeaten with a win over D-2 ranked Potter-Dix, and Mead lost to Howells-Dodge.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (11-2) | 1

2. Osceola (11-2) | 2

3. Shelton (10-1) | 3

4. Wynot (11-2) | 4

5. Creighton (10-3) | 6

6. Mullen (8-2) | 5

7. Humphrey SF (8-3) | 7

8. Potter-Dix (7-2) | 8

9. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-5) | 10

10. S-E-M (8-2) | –

Contenders: Nebraska Lutheran, St. Mary’s, Hyannis, Wausa, Stuart, Friend, Santee, Paxton.

Comments: Despite a loss in the MUDECAS final, Parkview Christian further established itself as the D-2 favorite by rallying from a 16-point deficit to take a late lead against C-2 No. 4 Tri County on Saturday night before falling by five. The Patriots will test themselves further this week with two more games against C-2 foes. The only new team in this week’s rankings, S-E-M, has won six in a row and scored more than 60 points in five of those games.

