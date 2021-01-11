Here's a look at Ron Powell's ratings as another intriguing week kicks off.

(Records through Saturday's games)

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Millard North (11-0);1

2. Bellevue West (9-1);2

3. Creighton Prep (10-1);3

4. Omaha Central (11-1);4

5. Lincoln Pius X (7-0);6

6. Lincoln Southeast (5-2);8

7. Papillion-La Vista (6-4);9

8. Omaha Westside (7-3);-

9. Grand Island (7-2);-

10. Papillion-LV South (6-4);5

Contenders: Millard West, Lincoln Northeast, Kearney, Omaha North, Gretna.

Comments: Millard West is out after a loss to Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South slides five spots for a loss to Omaha Benson, and Lincoln North Star exits after a two-point loss to Gretna and a 30-point setback to Southeast. How Pius X compares to the top teams in Omaha will become a little clearer in its road game at Bellevue West on Tuesday.

Key games: Tuesday—Pius X at Bellevue West, Millard North at Papillion-La Vista South. Friday—Millard North at Omaha Central, Grand Island at Southeast, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West. Saturday—Northeast at Millard North, Lincoln East at Omaha Central, Millard West at Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista South at Kearney.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Mount Michael (8-1);1

2. Omaha Skutt (8-2);3

3. Waverly (7-1);6

4. Norris (6-1);2

5. Elkhorn (6-3);5

6. Beatrice (8-3);7

7. Omaha Roncalli (6-5);8

8. Platteview (9-2);4

9. Aurora (6-5);9

10. Bennington (5-3);10

Contenders: Alliance, Blair, Northwest, Hastings.

Comments: Mount Michael is not affected by a two-point loss Saturday to St. Joseph (Missouri) Lafayette in the Steve Vertin Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri. Waverly’s win over Norris and Omaha Roncalli’s overtime conquest over Platteview account for the majority of this week’s changes.

Key games: Tuesday—Hastings at Aurora, Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview. Friday—Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo at Platteview, Elkhorn at Elkhorn North, Bennington at Waverly.

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Auburn (10-0);1

2. Kearney Catholic (10-2);2

3. Adams Central (12-1);3

4. St. Paul (10-1);4

5. Wahoo (9-2);5

6. Milford (12-0);7

7. North Bend Central (7-1);8

8. Lincoln Christian (7-3);6

9. Logan View-SS (8-2);-

10. Omaha Concordia (9-3);9

Contenders: DC West, Ogallala, Wayne, Pierce, Central City, Norfolk Catholic.

Comments: Without the services of 7-foot center Easton Marshbanks, Lincoln Christian lost to unranked Crete, a setback that costs the Crusaders two spots. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder reenters after handing then-No. 10, DC West its first loss. Omaha Concordia is punished slightly for its loss to C-2 No. 6 Yutan.

Key games: Tuesday—Central City at St. Paul, Wayne at North Bend Central, Wahoo at Blair. Thursday—Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic. Friday—Northwest at Adams Central. Saturday—Adams Central at Doniphan-Trumbull.

Compare and contrast: A look at past ratings from this season Dec. 2 Dec. 22 Jan. 5

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (11-1);1

2. BRLD (6-2);2

3. Oakland-Craig (12-2);9

4. Amherst (10-1);10

5. Doniphan-Trumbull (6-3);3

6. Yutan (8-2);4

7. Heartland (7-2);-

8. Cross County (10-2);6

9. Sutton (7-4);7

10. Hershey (10-1);-

Contenders: Hartington CC, Bridgeport, Freeman, Tri County, Centennial, Wakefield, Neligh-Oakdale.

Comments: Eight of last week’s top 10 teams lost, including No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, which fell to C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic. As a result, Oakland-Craig and Amherst, both unscathed last week, take huge jumps. Heartland enters after a win over Cross County, Hershey moves into the No. 10 spot after a win over last week’s No. 5 Bridgeport, and Tri County is out after a loss to Freeman.

Key games: Tuesday—Doniphan-Trumbull at Centura, Yutan at DC West. Friday—BRLD at Oakland-Craig.

Class D-1(Rec.);Pvs.

1. Burwell (12-0);4

2. Humphrey/LHF (7-3);1

3. Laurel-C-C (10-3);2

4. North Platte St. Pat’s (9-3);3

5. McCool Junction (8-1);9

6. Ansley-Litchfield (10-2);5

7. Elm Creek (7-2);6

8. Osmond (9-2);7

9. Southern Valley (9-1);8

10. Walthill (8-1);10

Contenders: Mead, Howells-Dodge, BDS, Deshler, Creighton, Maywood-Hayes Center, Central Valley, Lourdes CC, Kenesaw.

Comments: Burwell’s undefeated record — and the fact the three teams ahead of them last week all lost — moves the Longhorns into the top spot. McCool Junction also benefited by the four teams in front of them last week all suffering setbacks.

Key games: Tuesday—Mullen at North Platte St. Patrick’s, Wayne at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale at Osmond. Thursday—Neligh-Oakdale at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Friday—McCool Junction at Deshler, Ansley-Litchfield at Shelton. Saturday—Elm Creek at Kenesaw.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (8-2);1

2. St. Mary’s (8-1);2

3. Parkview Christian (9-0);3

4. Mullen (9-2);4

5. Loomis (9-2);5

6. Wynot (9-3);6

7. Humphrey SF (8-3);7

8. Osceola (8-2);8

9. Paxton (6-3);9

10. Diller-Odell (8-2);10

Contenders: Stuart, Pleasanton, Wallace, Hay Springs, Medicine Valley, Silver Lake.

Comments: The bottom five teams in the top 10 all suffered a loss this past week, but so did the six schools that were contenders a week ago. All of that adds up to no changes in the ratings this week. Falls City Sacred Heart is not penalized for a loss to Mound City, one of the top Class 1 teams in Missouri. The MUDECAS Tournament this week in Beatrice has the potential to change things up.

Key games: Tuesday-Saturday—MUDECAS at Beatrice (Falls City Sacred Heart, Parkview Christian, Diller-Odell, Freeman, Tri County). Friday—Wynot at Winnebago, Paxton at Wallace. Saturday—Silver Lake at Loomis.

