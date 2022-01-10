Boys basketball ratings, 1/11

Every single class has several changes within the top five, including a major shuffle in Class B where only one team keeps its place from last week's ratings.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Westside (12-1) | 1
2. Millard North (9-1) | 3
3. Bellevue West (11-2) | 2
4. Omaha Central (10-2) | 4
5. Lincoln Northeast (10-1) | 5
6. Creighton Prep (8-2) | 6
7. Lincoln Southwest (8-2) | 7
8. Lincoln Pius X (7-4) | 8
9. Gretna (6-4) | -
10. Elkhorn South (6-4) | 10
Contenders: Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Preseason No. 1 Bellevue West drops to third following a surprising 60-49 loss to Gretna, a reversal of the Thunderbirds’ 83-58 win over the Dragons on Dec. 28. Millard North is the only Class A team to have beaten top-ranked Omaha Westside this season, so the Mustangs climb to second. The fourth- through eighth-place teams remain the same, although Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southwest are eyeing a top-five spot after Lincoln Pius X dealt Lincoln Northeast its first loss of the season.
Key games: Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North. Friday—Lincoln Northeast at Kearney. Saturday—Bellevue West at Omaha North, Gretna at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central at Lincoln East, Millard North at Lincoln Northeast.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (10-0) | 1
2. Omaha Roncalli (8-2) | 3
3. Beatrice (8-2) | 5
4. Platteview (8-3) | 2
5. Bennington (8-3) | 6
6. Waverly (8-3) | 7
7. Scottsbluff (10-3) | 4
8. Elkhorn (7-4) | 9
9. Blair (6-4) | 8
10. McCook (10-2) | -
Contenders: York, Aurora, Elkhorn North, Sidney, Norris.
Comments: Following a thrilling 65-61 overtime win over Omaha Roncalli, there’s no doubt that Omaha Skutt belongs at the top of Class B. After that, there’s hardly anything separating second to seventh. Roncalli moves up to second on account of its spirited loss and Platteview drops to fourth after a 56-50 loss to Bennington, allowing Beatrice to rise. Waverly picked up a pair of key wins over Norris and Scottsbluff last week, as well, and the Bearcats drop to seventh despite having the talent of a top-five team. McCook makes its first ratings appearance thanks to a win over Class B contender Sidney.
Key games: Tuesday—Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood. Friday—Waverly at Bennington, Blair at Norris, Platteview at Wahoo. Saturday—Aurora at Elkhorn North, Seward at Waverly.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (8-1) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (11-1) | 2
3. Wahoo (9-1) | 4
4. Omaha Concordia (10-1) | 5
5. Auburn (9-2) | 6
6. Wayne (11-1) | 3
7. Milford (10-3) | 7
8. Ogallala (10-1) | 10
9. Gordon-Rushville (8-1) | 9
10. Clarkson/Leigh (9-1) | -
Contenders: Fort Calhoun, North Bend Central, Lincoln Christian, Wood River, O’Neill.
Comments: Several of the team atop the C-1 ratings scored big wins last week to keep their spots secured, as No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood defeated Fort Calhoun 59-43 and No. 2 Kearney Catholic defeated Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island CC 49-41. There are no more unbeaten teams remaining in C-1 after Norfolk Catholic defeated Wayne, but the three teams rounding out the top 10 all have the opportunity to make a splash this week.
Key games: Tuesday—Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn at Lourdes CC, Ogallala at Scottsbluff. Friday—Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF. Saturday—Wahoo at DC West, Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (9-0) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (10-1) | 2
3. Howells-Dodge (10-1) | 4
4. Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) | 3
5. Hartington CC (9-2) | 5
6. Freeman (10-1) | 6
7. Norfolk Catholic (7-1) | 7
8. Hastings SC (9-2) | 8
9. Lutheran High Northeast (10-1) | -
10. Laurel-C-C (10-2) | 10
Contenders: Amherst, Cross County, Wakefield, Tri County.
Comments: Grand Island CC went 1-for-2 in its top-five clashes last week, falling to C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic before defeating Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39. That enables Humphrey/LHF to remain at No. 1 and Howells-Dodge to jump back to third. Norfolk Catholic likely deserves a boost after handing C-1 No. 6 Wayne its first loss of the season, but Freeman and Hartington CC have been just as impressive thus far. A win over C-2 contender Wakefield boosts Lutheran High Northeast into ninth, with the Eagles’ sole loss this season coming against Humphrey/LHF.
Key games: Tuesday—Grand Island CC at York, Laurel-C-C at Wayne, Wynot at Hartington CC. Saturday—Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic, Howells-Dodge at Mead.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Platte St. Pat’s (10-2) | 5
2. Mead (8-3) | 1
3. Lourdes CC (7-3) | 2
4. Kenesaw (9-1) | 3
5. Elgin/PJ (10-1) | 4
6. Loomis (8-3) | 6
7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (10-2) | 8
8. Ainsworth (7-2) | 9
9. Burwell (10-2) | 7
10. Sandhills Valley (10-1) | 10
Contenders: S-E-M, Leyton, Cambridge, Riverside.
Comments: Another wide-ranging week of results in Class D-1 results in a new No. 1, North Platte St. Pat’s, surging to the top after No. 1 Mead and No. 2 Lourdes CC dropped games. The Irish had an impressive week with wins over Anselmo-Merna and Cozad, and both of their losses came against top-10 teams in Class C-1. Kenesaw and Elgin/PJ drop one spot through no fault of their own, while Loomis and Dundy Co.-Stratton also went unbeaten last week.
Key games: Tuesday—Auburn at Lourdes CC, North Platte St. Pat’s at Mullen. Thursday—Ainsworth at O’Neill. Friday—Elgin/PJ at Stuart, Leyton at Potter-Dix.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (9-2) | 1
2. Wynot (11-0) | 3
3. St. Mary’s (7-2) | 4
4. Osceola (8-2) | 2
5. Parkview Christian (7-3) | 5
6. Hyannis (9-1) | 6
7. Humphrey SF (7-4) | 7
8. Medicine Valley (9-1) | 9
9. Potter-Dix (7-1) | 8
10. Stuart (9-2) | -
Contenders: Mullen, Shelton, Wausa.
Comments: Undefeated Wynot continues to climb every week but now faces its toughest challenge of the season, C-2 No. 5 Hartington CC on Tuesday. Neither Parkview Christian nor Humphrey SF is penalized for losses to ranked teams from higher classes, but Osceola does drop into fourth after a 54-37 loss to Cross County.
Key games: Tuesday—North Platte St. Pat’s at Mullen; Friday—Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF, Friend at Osceola, Sandhills/Thedford at Sandhills Valley; Saturday—Hyannis at Sandhills Valley.
