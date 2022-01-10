Boys basketball ratings, 1/11

Comments: Following a thrilling 65-61 overtime win over Omaha Roncalli, there’s no doubt that Omaha Skutt belongs at the top of Class B. After that, there’s hardly anything separating second to seventh. Roncalli moves up to second on account of its spirited loss and Platteview drops to fourth after a 56-50 loss to Bennington, allowing Beatrice to rise. Waverly picked up a pair of key wins over Norris and Scottsbluff last week, as well, and the Bearcats drop to seventh despite having the talent of a top-five team. McCook makes its first ratings appearance thanks to a win over Class B contender Sidney.