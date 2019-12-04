Boys basketball preview: A closer look at each of the city teams

Outlook: The Rockets made huge strides last season reaching the district final, and they look to be much improved again this winter with a number of three-year starters back in the fold. Busch had a breakout season as a junior, averaging 14.1 points per game, while Bard contributed seven points and four assists per game as his running mate in the backcourt. Look for Bazil to emerge as a second scoring threat after averaging 8.7 ppg as a sophomore. Renard and Fuchs give Northeast a strong presence inside.