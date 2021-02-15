Boys and girls basketball summaries, 2/15

A look at Monday's boys and girls basketball action.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOUISVILLE 54, SYRACUSE 35
|Louisville
|12
|12
|12
|18
|--
|54
|Syracuse
|17
|0
|7
|11
|--
|35
Louisville--Ball 2, Ahl 30, Luellen 3, Heard 6, Hrabik 11, Hillabrand 2.
Syracuse--Goering 3, Carlson 15, Brinkman 6, Shanks 7, Leefers 2, LaFollette 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 55, RAYMOND CENTRAL 40
|Raymond Central
|9
|5
|13
|13
|--
|40
|Lincoln Christian
|9
|20
|11
|15
|--
|55
Raymond Central--Kile 16, M. Lubischer 9, R. Potter 8, Gehle 3, Peterson 2, Harris 2.
Lincoln Christian--M. Ailes 13, A. Ailes 11, Crist 8, McCullough 6, DeHaan 6, Harms 5, H. Hueser 3, A. Hueser 3.
YORK 50, SEWARD 37
|Seward
|8
|10
|9
|10
|--
|37
|York
|19
|17
|8
|6
|--
|50
Seward--Miller 8, Hartman 7, Benedict 10, Ringler 2, Dominy 3, Sloup 3, Lliteras 2, King 2.
York--Hirschfeld 1, Scheierman 11, Shepherd 4, M. Portwine 20, Rowe 8, Cast 4, Loosvelt 2.
LEWISTON 62, COLLEGE VIEW 25
|College View
|3
|8
|7
|7
|--
|25
|Lewiston
|21
|18
|10
|13
|--
|62
College View--Foster 6, Carlson 14, Bermeo 5.
Lewiston--Arena 8, K. Sanders 29, M. Sanders 8, Weyers 17.
FILLMORE CENTRAL 47, SANDY CREEK 26
|Sandy Creek
|8
|2
|7
|9
|--
|26
|Fillmore Central
|15
|12
|11
|9
|--
|47
Sandy Creek--Tripe 5, Bohlen 2, Rempe 8, Jarosik 1, Hatch 6, Skalka 2, Shuck 2.
Fillmore Central--Engle 2, Schelkopf 16, Head 1, Theis 16, Korbelik 4, Lichti 4, Hafer 1, Gaston 3.
NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 31, FRIEND 28
|Nebraska Lutheran
|6
|12
|4
|9
|--
|31
|Friend
|9
|10
|2
|7
|--
|28
Nebraska Lutheran--Helwig 6, Malchow 5, Hueske 5, Hopfensperger 2, Otte 4, Schoen 3, Pederson 2, Endorf 4.
Friend--Lawver 10, Weber 2, Brandt 11, Kraus 2, Fennell 3.
HTRS 63, PAWNEE CITY 41
|Pawnee City
|7
|14
|2
|18
|--
|41
|HTRS
|7
|24
|14
|18
|--
|63
Pawnee City--Lytle 2, Gottula 2, L. Tegtmeier 3, R. Tegtmeier 8, R. de Koning 5, Branch 13, Branek 8.
HTRS--Howe 4, Glathar 17, Shafer 9, Leech 5, McNealy 2, Zimmerling 6, Novak 14, Goings 6.