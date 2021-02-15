 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys and girls basketball summaries, 2/15
View Comments

Boys and girls basketball summaries, 2/15

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Christian vs. Raymond Central, 2.15

Lincoln Christian's Mattie Harms (center) scores around Raymond Central's Emaree Harris (left) in the third quarter during a C1-2 subdistrict game Monday in Malcolm.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A look at Monday's boys and girls basketball action. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE 54, SYRACUSE 35

Louisville 12 12 12 18--54 
Syracuse 17 11 --35 

Louisville--Ball 2, Ahl 30, Luellen 3, Heard 6, Hrabik 11, Hillabrand 2.

Syracuse--Goering 3, Carlson 15, Brinkman 6, Shanks 7, Leefers 2, LaFollette 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 55, RAYMOND CENTRAL 40

Raymond Central 13 13 --40 
Lincoln Christian 20 11 15 --55 

Raymond Central--Kile 16, M. Lubischer 9, R. Potter 8, Gehle 3, Peterson 2, Harris 2.

Lincoln Christian--M. Ailes 13, A. Ailes 11, Crist 8, McCullough 6, DeHaan 6, Harms 5, H. Hueser 3, A. Hueser 3.

YORK 50, SEWARD 37

Seward 10 10 --37 
York 19 17 --50 

Seward--Miller 8, Hartman 7, Benedict 10, Ringler 2, Dominy 3, Sloup 3, Lliteras 2, King 2.

York--Hirschfeld 1, Scheierman 11, Shepherd 4, M. Portwine 20, Rowe 8, Cast 4, Loosvelt 2.

LEWISTON 62, COLLEGE VIEW 25

College View 8--25 
Lewiston 21 18 10 13 --62 

College View--Foster 6, Carlson 14, Bermeo 5.

Lewiston--Arena 8, K. Sanders 29, M. Sanders 8, Weyers 17.

FILLMORE CENTRAL 47, SANDY CREEK 26

Sandy Creek --26 
Fillmore Central 15 12 11 --47 

Sandy Creek--Tripe 5, Bohlen 2, Rempe 8, Jarosik 1, Hatch 6, Skalka 2, Shuck 2.

Fillmore Central--Engle 2, Schelkopf 16, Head 1, Theis 16, Korbelik 4, Lichti 4, Hafer 1, Gaston 3.

NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 31, FRIEND 28

Nebraska Lutheran 12 --31 
Friend 10 --28 

Nebraska Lutheran--Helwig 6, Malchow 5, Hueske 5, Hopfensperger 2, Otte 4, Schoen 3, Pederson 2, Endorf 4.

Friend--Lawver 10, Weber 2, Brandt 11, Kraus 2, Fennell 3.

HTRS 63, PAWNEE CITY 41

Pawnee City 14 18 --41 
HTRS 24 14 18 --63 

Pawnee City--Lytle 2, Gottula 2, L. Tegtmeier 3, R. Tegtmeier 8, R. de Koning 5, Branch 13, Branek 8.

HTRS--Howe 4, Glathar 17, Shafer 9, Leech 5, McNealy 2, Zimmerling 6, Novak 14, Goings 6.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News