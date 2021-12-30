Boys and girls basketball scores, 12/30

Basketball
HAC TOURNAMENT
BOYS
1st: Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southeast
Wednesday's results
Lincoln Northeast 65, Lincoln Southwest 61, OT
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln North Star 29
Columbus 63, Norfolk 50
Fremont 61, Lincoln High 51, OT
Tuesday's results
Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59
Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38
Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42
Monday's results
Grand Island 64, Norfolk 36
Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln High 56
Kearney 77, Fremont 36
Lincoln North Star 67, Columbus 53
GIRLS
1st: Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47
Wednesday's results
Fremont 69, Lincoln Southwest 42
Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln East 52
Lincoln Southeast 43, Norfolk 36
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 28
Tuesday's results
Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9
Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47
Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41
Lincoln East 42, Lincoln High 40
Monday's results
Columbus 54, Lincoln Southeast 50, OT
Lincoln Northeast 66, Grand Island 6
Kearney 64, Lincoln North Star 34
Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 31
CREIGHTON
BOYS
1st: Wausa vs. Bloomfield, 7:30 p.m.
3rd: Creighton vs. Boyd County, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS
1st: Creighton vs. Bloomfield, 5:45 p.m.
3rd: Wausa vs. Boyd County, 2 p.m.
GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT
Boys
1st: Wayne vs. Hartington CC, 4:15 p.m.
3rd: Pierce vs. Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
5th: Winnebago vs. Laurel-C-C, 4:15 p.m.
7th: Pender vs. Homer, 12:45 p.m.
GIRLS
1st: Pierce vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
3rd: Wayne vs. Hartington CC, 11 a.m.
5th: Pender vs. Laure-C-C, 2:30 p.m.
7th: Winnebago vs. Homer, 11 a.m.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC
BOYS
1st: Kearney Catholic vs. York, 5:15 p.m.
3rd: Amherst vs. Hastings SC, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
1st: Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings SC, 3:30 p.m.
3rd: York 40, Amherst 47
SILVER LAKE
BOYS
1st: Silver Lake vs. Shelton, 3:15 p.m.
3rd: Exeter-Milligan vs. Red Cloud, 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS
1st: Silver Lake vs. Shelton, 3:15 p.m.
3rd: Exeter-Milligan vs. Red Cloud, noon
STANTON
BOYS
1st: Lutheran High Northeast vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:15 p.m.
3rd: Stanton vs. West Holt, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS
1st: Stanton vs. Lutheran High Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
3rd: Hartington-Newcastle vs. West Holt, 2 p.m.