Boys and girls basketball scores, 12/30
Boys and girls basketball scores, 12/30

Basketball

HAC TOURNAMENT

BOYS

1st: Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southeast

Wednesday's results

Lincoln Northeast 65, Lincoln Southwest 61, OT

Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln North Star 29

Columbus 63, Norfolk 50

Fremont 61, Lincoln High 51, OT

Tuesday's results

Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59  

Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44  

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38

Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42

Monday's results

Grand Island 64, Norfolk 36

Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln High 56

Kearney 77, Fremont 36

Lincoln North Star 67, Columbus 53

GIRLS

1st: Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47

Wednesday's results

Fremont 69, Lincoln Southwest 42

Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln East 52

Lincoln Southeast 43, Norfolk 36

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 28

Tuesday's results

Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9  

Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47

Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41

Lincoln East 42, Lincoln High 40

Monday's results

Columbus 54, Lincoln Southeast 50, OT

Lincoln Northeast 66, Grand Island 6 

Kearney 64, Lincoln North Star 34

Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 31

CREIGHTON

BOYS

1st: Wausa vs. Bloomfield, 7:30 p.m.

3rd: Creighton vs. Boyd County, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS

1st: Creighton vs. Bloomfield, 5:45 p.m.

3rd: Wausa vs. Boyd County, 2 p.m.

GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT

Boys

1st: Wayne vs. Hartington CC, 4:15 p.m.

3rd: Pierce vs. Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

5th: Winnebago vs. Laurel-C-C, 4:15 p.m.

7th: Pender vs. Homer, 12:45 p.m.

GIRLS

1st: Pierce vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

3rd: Wayne vs. Hartington CC, 11 a.m.

5th: Pender vs. Laure-C-C, 2:30 p.m.

7th: Winnebago vs. Homer, 11 a.m.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC

BOYS

1st: Kearney Catholic vs. York, 5:15 p.m.

3rd: Amherst vs. Hastings SC, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

1st: Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings SC, 3:30 p.m.

3rd: York 40, Amherst 47

SILVER LAKE

BOYS

1st: Silver Lake vs. Shelton, 3:15 p.m.

3rd: Exeter-Milligan vs. Red Cloud, 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS

1st: Silver Lake vs. Shelton, 3:15 p.m.

3rd: Exeter-Milligan vs. Red Cloud, noon

STANTON

BOYS

1st: Lutheran High Northeast vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:15 p.m.

3rd: Stanton vs. West Holt, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS

1st: Stanton vs. Lutheran High Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

3rd: Hartington-Newcastle vs. West Holt, 2 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

BOYS

Banner County at Hay Springs

Dorchester at Lewiston

Heartland at Doniphan-Trumbull

North Platte St. Pat's at Bridgeport

Yutan at Wahoo

GIRLS

Banner County at Hay Springs

Dorchester at Lewiston

Heartland at Doniphan-Trumbull

North Platte St. Pat's at Bridgeport

Yutan at Wahoo

High school basketball logo 2014

 

