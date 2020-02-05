Bluejays' Jacobsen seeing his love for the gym pay off in big sophomore season

Jacobsen made an instant impact for the Bluejays a year ago as a freshman when he averaged 15.6 points per game and led them to an 18-7 record and a berth in the C-1 district finals. That was a huge turnaround from the 3-19 season in 2018 when he was an eighth-grader.

Throw out the big individual point totals when it comes to some of the more satisfying wins of the season. Jacobsen scored 11 points in a 57-52 win at Boys Town on Tuesday, but three teammates also were in double-figures — Kyle vonRentzell with 13, Gavin Bergsten with 12 and Aiden Lindley with 11.

The Bluejays also feature senior all-state running back Bryce Kitrell, an Ohio football recruit and 6-foot senior who Mohs says “makes winning plays” for the basketball team in terms of rebounding, setting picks and playing physical hard-nose defense.

“Our guys stepped up and hit shots when we needed it, and we know we can do that every night,” Jacobsen said. “When we’re all hitting shots, it makes things easier for everyone because teams can’t just focus their defense on one or two of us.”

Later this month, Ashland-Greenwood will be looking for its first state tournament berth since 2007, “and we’ll need that kind of scoring balance if we want to achieve our goals,” Jacobsen said.

