Blocked shots, early deficit don't rattle Southeast in 46-45 comeback win over North Star

Coming off a loss to Lincoln Northeast in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in which the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team fell behind by 20 points in the first quarter, head coach Joey Werning emphasized just how important a fast start is for the Knights' chances of winning a game.

When Southeast committed its first turnover right after winning the opening tip and quickly fell behind Lincoln North Star 13-2, it felt like the same story all over again for the Knights.

However, this time it had a different ending. Behind team-high scoring performances from Bangot Dak and BJ Bradford off the bench, Southeast battled back from its early deficit to secure a 46-45 win over North Star on Tuesday at North Star.

“We talked about how the first four minutes were really going to matter, and then we threw it the other direction for a turnover right away and we kind of had a slow start again, unfortunately,” Werning said. “But we took a step forward in terms of our growth, showing some resiliency and being able to finish with that fight and come back.”