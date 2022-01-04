Blocked shots, early deficit don't rattle Southeast in 46-45 comeback win over North Star

Coming off a loss to Lincoln Northeast in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in which the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team fell behind by 20 points in the first quarter, head coach Joey Werning emphasized just how important a fast start is for the Knights' chances of winning a game.
When Southeast committed its first turnover right after winning the opening tip and quickly fell behind Lincoln North Star 13-2, it felt like the same story all over again for the Knights.
However, this time it had a different ending. Behind team-high scoring performances from Bangot Dak and BJ Bradford off the bench, Southeast battled back from its early deficit to secure a 46-45 win over North Star on Tuesday at North Star.
“We talked about how the first four minutes were really going to matter, and then we threw it the other direction for a turnover right away and we kind of had a slow start again, unfortunately,” Werning said. “But we took a step forward in terms of our growth, showing some resiliency and being able to finish with that fight and come back.”
Early in the game, it seemed as though Southeast (5-4) had few answers for North Star’s (5-5) 1-3-1 zone defense, especially given the size of North Star’s rim protectors at the back end of the zone. Forwards Brennon Clemmons and Antallah Sandlin’el, both 6-foot-8, combined to block nine shots, including seven during the first half, when Southeast struggled to score in the paint.
Jake Hilkemann scored nine of his 11 points during the first half, while eight of Sandlin’el’s game-high 12 points also came before the break. However, a pair of made three-pointers from sophomore guard Taye Moore meant North Star led by just one point, 25-24, at the halftime break.
“We were definitely looking to puncture the middle of the zone and corners, (because) they fly around, they’re athletic and they get tips and deflections,” Werning said.
The Southeast game plan started picking up steam in the second half, especially thanks to Dak and Bradford. A freshman guard, Bradford made Southeast’s seventh and final three-pointer of the game with just over a minute left to play. He finished with a team-high 10 points. Dak, who hadn’t scored more than four points in a varsity game this season, provided an energetic post presence and scored a career-high nine points.
After their high-scoring first half, Sandlin’el and Hilkemann weren’t able to keep it up in the second half, when North Star managed just 20 points. Clemmons, the Navigators’ leading scorer this season, didn’t score until the second half and finished the game with just six points. North Star also only made two of its three-point attempts, making for another below-average scoring game following a 54-29 loss to Lincoln Pius X in the HAC semifinals.
However, the Navigators could have managed a hard-fought defensive win if not for the toughness shown in Southeast’s comeback effort. The Knights have just one senior on their roster, and every city win means a little bit more for a young team learning how to compete night-in and night-out.
“I thought today we just showed a lot of toughness and resiliency,” Werning said. “Bangot had an excellent game, he had his best game of the year and I was really proud of him and happy for our kids; they just did a tremendous job buying into the game plan and sharing the basketball. I thought the ball didn’t stick as much as it had been and we got a few open shots because of that.”
