Binder leads Bulldog trio with 21 points to send Auburn to state tournament

WAVERLY — The three-headed monster of Cam Binder, CJ Hughes and Josh Lambert were alive and well for Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn in the C1-2 district championship Monday night.
The Bulldog trio combined for 43 of their team’s 58 points as Auburn routed Aquinas 58-35 to clinch the opportunity to defend its state title next week in Lincoln.
“We were anxious before this game because they (Aquinas) played well against North Bend Central,” Auburn head coach Jim Weeks said. “We played awfully well, especially when Josh (Lambert) got in foul trouble. We made some big shots and CJ (Hughes) did a good job. That’s a good win for us.”
Despite the lopsided result, Auburn (26-0) was neck and neck with the Monarchs (13-12) for most of the first half. The Bulldogs got out to a quick start, notching a 6-0 lead behind Ryan Binder's layup and two post-move layups by Lambert. Then, coming down the floor after a defensive rebound, Lambert was charged with an offensive foul, sending him to the bench with two fouls.
That is when things seemed to open up offensively for Aquinas, who quickly took advantage with an 11-5 run to tie the score 11-11 at the end of the first.
The excitement of a tie game was short-lived for Aquinas, as Hughes made back-to-back three-pointers to swing the momentum back to the Bulldogs. Add in two shots from Daniel Frary and a bucket by Hayden Hall, and Auburn pushed the lead to double digits 22-11. A 6-0 run by the Monarchs would end the first half with the score at 22-17.
“CJ (Hughes) was outstanding tonight,” Weeks said. “Daniel (Frary) and Ryan (Binder) were solid. We got more than just one guy so it’s always good and great teams always have multiple guys that can score and we did tonight.”
It was during the second half that the Bulldogs got their offense rolling — especially Binder. The junior point guard was quiet for most of the first half before rattling off 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
Binder and Lambert began the second half with some authority, combining for a 9-0 run to immediately push the lead to 32-17 — and the Bulldogs did not look back. The Auburn offense scored 36 of its 58 points in the second half.
The Bulldogs had an efficient night, shooting a combined 19-for-28 while going 7-for-10 from three-point territory. Auburn also had a solid defensive night, holding the Monarchs to 11-for-35 with Lambert providing the defensive inside presence.
Kyle Napier paced Aquinas finishing with 11 points with Braden Smith scoring 9 and Rylan Chromy netting 8.