Binder leads Bulldog trio with 21 points to send Auburn to state tournament

WAVERLY — The three-headed monster of Cam Binder, CJ Hughes and Josh Lambert were alive and well for Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn in the C1-2 district championship Monday night.

The Bulldog trio combined for 43 of their team’s 58 points as Auburn routed Aquinas 58-35 to clinch the opportunity to defend its state title next week in Lincoln.

“We were anxious before this game because they (Aquinas) played well against North Bend Central,” Auburn head coach Jim Weeks said. “We played awfully well, especially when Josh (Lambert) got in foul trouble. We made some big shots and CJ (Hughes) did a good job. That’s a good win for us.”

Despite the lopsided result, Auburn (26-0) was neck and neck with the Monarchs (13-12) for most of the first half. The Bulldogs got out to a quick start, notching a 6-0 lead behind Ryan Binder's layup and two post-move layups by Lambert. Then, coming down the floor after a defensive rebound, Lambert was charged with an offensive foul, sending him to the bench with two fouls.

That is when things seemed to open up offensively for Aquinas, who quickly took advantage with an 11-5 run to tie the score 11-11 at the end of the first.

