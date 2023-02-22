Bill Holliday, the all-time leading scorer in Nebraska boys basketball history, and a successful prep coach after that, died Sunday at his home in Aurora. He was 81.

Holliday, playing for tiny Wilsonville southeast of McCook, scored 2,748 points in 89 career games. His record has stood since his high school career ended in 1960.

Platteview senior Connor Millikan, who will wrap up his career in the next couple weeks, will likely be the first player to get within 200 points of Holliday's record since he set the mark. Millikan has 2,469 points.

Holliday was all-state three times in basketball and twice in football, and went on to play at McCook Junior College and Kearney State (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney). He was in the first class of inductees into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, in

Holliday was much more than an outstanding athlete. He was a teacher and coach at several schools in a 40-year career, coaching Aurora to a boys basketball title in 1976. He also taught and coached at Hebron, Stamford, Thedford and Loomis.

Holliday is survived by his wife, Kathryn, sons Gregg and Geoff, brother Robert and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at North Shore Church in Hastings.