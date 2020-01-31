Bennington's Corrigan outduels Norris' Deveaux, leads Badgers to third straight EMC title

BENNINGTON — Grady Corrigan and Trey Deveaux went toe-to-toe all game long.
Corrigan's final shot of the night gave the Bennington boys basketball team a late three-point lead, while Norris' Deveaux had a potential game-winning free throw rim out.
Tied at 46-46, Bennington’s Jace Miller made a contested layup with three seconds left to lead the Badgers to their third consecutive Eastern Midland Conference Tournament title, defeating Class B No. 8 Norris 48-46 on Friday.
Deveaux made his presence felt early, making his first four shots to help Norris (13-3) to a six-point lead. A 7-0 Bennington run gave way to a big second quarter for Corrigan, who broke a long scoreless run from the Badgers by scoring five points in a flurry and finished the half with 14 points while Deveaux had 12.
Trailing 25-22 at halftime, Norris turned to Deveaux once again as the junior forward scored back-to-back baskets to open the half.
“When he plays like that, I don’t know if we have anyone who can guard him one-on-one,” Bennington head coach Luke Olson said. “You have to send guys, you have to try and get the ball out of his hands because he is a very, very good player.”
Corrigan continued to impress offensively in the third quarter, netting a pair of three-pointers as Bennington opened up its largest lead of the night at 36-30. Norris scored the final five points of the quarter and later tied the game 39-39 early in the fourth.
After dominating offensively for three quarters, Corrigan made just one shot in the fourth quarter, but it came at a crucial time with just two minutes remaining.
“Last summer he took it on himself to have a (good) year for the team, so he’s worked so hard in a lot of areas,” Olson said. “The last two weeks he’s found a rhythm and stayed the course.”
Trailing by one point, Norris made a successful defensive stand by forcing a turnover. With a foul on Deveaux at the other end of the floor, he made the front end of a one-and-one to tie the game at 46-46 with 20.3 seconds left.
Bennington stormed down the court and the ball ended up in the hands of Miller, who had five points already in the quarter. Miller deposited a layup over a Norris defender, and the Titans’ half-court heave bounced off the backboard.
The two stars of the game were the only players to score in double digits. Deveaux scored 21 points and Corrigan’s game-high 24 points led Bennington to the title.
“Credit to our kids, that’s a tough conference to win once, let alone three straight,” Olson said.