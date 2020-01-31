Bennington's Corrigan outduels Norris' Deveaux, leads Badgers to third straight EMC title

BENNINGTON — Grady Corrigan and Trey Deveaux went toe-to-toe all game long.

Corrigan's final shot of the night gave the Bennington boys basketball team a late three-point lead, while Norris' Deveaux had a potential game-winning free throw rim out.

Tied at 46-46, Bennington’s Jace Miller made a contested layup with three seconds left to lead the Badgers to their third consecutive Eastern Midland Conference Tournament title, defeating Class B No. 8 Norris 48-46 on Friday.

Deveaux made his presence felt early, making his first four shots to help Norris (13-3) to a six-point lead. A 7-0 Bennington run gave way to a big second quarter for Corrigan, who broke a long scoreless run from the Badgers by scoring five points in a flurry and finished the half with 14 points while Deveaux had 12.

Trailing 25-22 at halftime, Norris turned to Deveaux once again as the junior forward scored back-to-back baskets to open the half.

“When he plays like that, I don’t know if we have anyone who can guard him one-on-one,” Bennington head coach Luke Olson said. “You have to send guys, you have to try and get the ball out of his hands because he is a very, very good player.”

