Bellevue West trying to put last weekend's wins over Millard North, Creighton Prep in proper perspective

After Hepburn heard someone in the Junior Jay student section yell that he couldn’t shoot, he answered by burying three three-pointers and scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with a game-high 32 in the 79-77 triumph.

“I kind of responded a little bit after that,” Hepburn said, laughing.

Against Millard North, “Chucky impacted the game in so many ways, all game long,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “When you have numbers like that, he impacted the game possession after possession after possession.”

It wasn’t as smooth of a performance against Creighton Prep, but Hepburn impressed on a different level.

“It was pretty brutal for three quarters, and he’d be the first to tell you that,” Woodard said. “He didn’t have the same decision-making or the same bounce as he had Friday. Then all of a sudden, he goes off in the fourth quarter and willed us across the finish line."

It wasn’t the first time Hepburn has come through with late-game heroics against Creighton Prep. As a sophomore, Hepburn banked in a three-pointer with under 10 seconds left to put the Thunderbirds ahead, then threw down a dunk in the closing seconds of a 69-66 win.