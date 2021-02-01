Bellevue West trying to put last weekend's wins over Millard North, Creighton Prep in proper perspective

Defending Class A boys state basketball champion Bellevue West isn’t about to rest on its laurels in the final six weeks of the season.
But after Chucky Hepburn led the Thunderbirds to a road win over previously unbeaten and No. 1 Millard North on Friday night and willed his team to an overtime victory at No. 3 Creighton Prep 24 hours later by erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, the Super-State senior point guard just needed rest on Sunday morning.
“I probably didn’t get up until 12 o’clock,” Hepburn said. “I was exhausted. It took me a couple hours after I woke up to finally get myself out of bed.”
It was a dream weekend for the Thunderbirds (15-1), and the 6-foot-1 Wisconsin recruit had a lot to do with making it a reality. He had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 81-69 victory over Millard North, a team with four Division I college recruits and one of the top prospects in the country from the Class of 2021 in Hunter Sallis.
Things didn’t fall into place quite as neatly Saturday as the Thunderbirds had difficulty matching the Junior Jays’ energy and intensity the first three quarters.
But like they did in the state finals last March when Bellevue West also erased a double-digit deficit to win, the Thunderbirds raised its defensive heat and got hot shooting the ball from the outside simultaneously.
After Hepburn heard someone in the Junior Jay student section yell that he couldn’t shoot, he answered by burying three three-pointers and scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with a game-high 32 in the 79-77 triumph.
“I kind of responded a little bit after that,” Hepburn said, laughing.
Against Millard North, “Chucky impacted the game in so many ways, all game long,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “When you have numbers like that, he impacted the game possession after possession after possession.”
It wasn’t as smooth of a performance against Creighton Prep, but Hepburn impressed on a different level.
“It was pretty brutal for three quarters, and he’d be the first to tell you that,” Woodard said. “He didn’t have the same decision-making or the same bounce as he had Friday. Then all of a sudden, he goes off in the fourth quarter and willed us across the finish line."
It wasn’t the first time Hepburn has come through with late-game heroics against Creighton Prep. As a sophomore, Hepburn banked in a three-pointer with under 10 seconds left to put the Thunderbirds ahead, then threw down a dunk in the closing seconds of a 69-66 win.
The victory over Millard North avenged a double-overtime loss to Mustangs in the Metro Conference holiday tournament, a sign of progress for the Thunderbirds heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. Bellevue West had a number of spots to fill from last year’s state title team, and it appears the Thunderbirds have done that and more.
Frankie Fidler, a 6-7 senior all-stater and Nebraska-Omaha signee, leads the team in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game. Hepburn is at 17.7 points and 9.2 assists per game, while sophomore guard Josiah Dotzler averages 12.4 points an outing.
“I think we’ve shown we’re one of the best teams in the state,” Hepburn said. “This is probably the best team I’ve played on at West. It has the most potential. I love this team so much, and I just can’t wait to see what we do at state.”
Woodard has coached six teams to state championships, including all five in school history at Bellevue West. He’s careful not to read too much into last weekend, especially with games against national prep school power Sunrise Christian Academy (Feb. 13 at the Heartland Hoops Classic) and Omaha Central (Feb. 19) on the horizon later this month.
“This wasn’t the second weekend in March, it was just a weekend in January,” Woodard said. “We weren’t going to get too down if we lost them both, and we’re not going to get too excited since we won them both.
“We don’t want to be one of those teams that does great things in January, then stubs their toe later in the season when it really matters,” he added. “But obviously, this is something we can build off of.”