Bellevue West's Hepburn wins Nebraska Gatorade boys basketball award
Bellevue West's Hepburn wins Nebraska Gatorade boys basketball award

Bellevue West vs. Millard North, 3.14

Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn holds aloft his strand of the net after a come-from-behind win over Millard North in the Class A boys state championship game March 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

After leading Bellevue West to the Class A state championship earlier this month, Thunderbird junior point guard and Wisconsin recruit Chucky Hepburn has been selected the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, which was announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-1 Hepburn, a first-team Super-Stater as a sophomore, overcame an early-season concussion to average 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Thunderbirds, who won 18 of their last 19 games.

Bellevue West swept the football and basketball Gatorade awards this school year as running back Jay Ducker took football honors in the fall after helping the Thunderbirds win the Class A title in November.

