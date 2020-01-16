Bellevue West erupts in fourth quarter to topple Lincoln Pius X, hand Bolts first loss of season

A fourth-quarter explosion by the preseason No. 1 boys basketball team in Class A took down the current No. 1 team and the lone undefeated squad left in the class.
Fifth-ranked Bellevue West outscored top-ranked Lincoln Pius X 21-7 in the final period to break open a close game and claim a 74-56 road win at Bishop Flavin Gym before an estimated crowd of 1,300 Thursday night.
The loss snapped the Thunderbolts’ winning streak at 22 games and leaves them 11-1 on the season.
“We kind of have a target on our backs and things got away from us a little there in the fourth quarter,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, whose team opened the season with wins over three rated teams — No. 7 Omaha Westside, No. 8 Creighton Prep and No. 10 Lincoln North Star (twice). “There’s a reason why they’re (Bellevue West) one of the teams everyone talks about as a contender in March (for a state championship). I think they’re starting to hit their stride.”
Bellevue West’s brother duo of Louis and Frankie Fidler proved to be too much for last year’s Class B state champions. Louis, a 6-foot-4 senior, went off for 23 points and his younger brother, Frankie, a 6-6 junior who has a Division I scholarship offer from Omaha, finished with 19.
They were a combined 17-of-21 from the field and also had 11 rebounds between them. Bellevue West shot 50% from the field as a team (30-of-60).
“Those two had some family here tonight,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “They need to come to the rest of our games.”
It was a one-point game before Frankie Fidler shot a three-pointer from the left wing with 1 second left that Woodard said “bounced 106 times” on the rim before falling in after the buzzer to end the third quarter. That gave the Thunderbirds (8-2) a 53-49 lead going into the final period and momentum that they rode to the finish line.
The Thunderbirds scored the first six points of the fourth quarter in just over a minute to get a double-digit lead on a pair of layups by Super-State junior point guard Chucky Hepburn and a fast-break layup from his older brother, senior Trey Hepburn. Pius X could only get the deficit under 10 points twice after that as Bellevue West got its running game going for five dunks in the final period.
You have free articles remaining.
Chucky Hepburn, a 6-1 Wisconsin recruit who missed two weeks in December with a concussion, finished with 13 points against a Thunderbolt defense focused on stopping him.
Behind senior all-state guard Kolbe Rada, Pius X went toe-to-toe with the Thunderbirds for the first three quarters. Rada finished with a game-high 24 points, 19 in the first 24 minutes. Bellevue West led 14-13 after one quarter before going into halftime knotted at 32.
“We had some very poor communication on some switches in the first half defensively that left them open for some wide-open threes,” said Woodard, whose team limited Pius X to 3-of-17 shooting in the final period. “I thought we did a better job in the fourth quarter keeping them in front of us and not letting them get downhill on the drive.”
The win over Pius X is just one game in a tough January stretch. Bellevue West beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, the No. 10 team in Iowa 4A, on Saturday. The Thunderbirds are at Westside on Tuesday and host Creighton Prep on Jan. 25 before heading to No. 3 Omaha Central on Jan. 28.
“We need to come out and play with this kind of energy in all of those games,” Louis Fidler said.
Pius X girls 74, Bellevue West 43
The second-ranked Thunderbolts (11-0) broke from a 15-15 tie after one quarter with a 20-6 run to start the second period. Sisters Alexis and Adison Markowski each had eight points in the quarter to lead Pius X to a 35-24 lead at intermission.
Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 junior and South Dakota State commit, and Adison, a 5-8 freshman guard, paced Pius X with 19 points apiece. Adison Markowski had five three-pointers, while her older sister did her work inside.
Pius X, which took a 50-28 advantage into the final eight minutes, also got 10 points from junior guard Jillian Aschoff.
Senior Siarra Roberts and junior Taryn Wharton led Bellevue West (5-5) with 18 and 12 points, respectively.