Bellevue West erupts in fourth quarter to topple Lincoln Pius X, hand Bolts first loss of season

“Those two had some family here tonight,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “They need to come to the rest of our games.”

It was a one-point game before Frankie Fidler shot a three-pointer from the left wing with 1 second left that Woodard said “bounced 106 times” on the rim before falling in after the buzzer to end the third quarter. That gave the Thunderbirds (8-2) a 53-49 lead going into the final period and momentum that they rode to the finish line.

The Thunderbirds scored the first six points of the fourth quarter in just over a minute to get a double-digit lead on a pair of layups by Super-State junior point guard Chucky Hepburn and a fast-break layup from his older brother, senior Trey Hepburn. Pius X could only get the deficit under 10 points twice after that as Bellevue West got its running game going for five dunks in the final period.

Chucky Hepburn, a 6-1 Wisconsin recruit who missed two weeks in December with a concussion, finished with 13 points against a Thunderbolt defense focused on stopping him.

Behind senior all-state guard Kolbe Rada, Pius X went toe-to-toe with the Thunderbirds for the first three quarters. Rada finished with a game-high 24 points, 19 in the first 24 minutes. Bellevue West led 14-13 after one quarter before going into halftime knotted at 32.