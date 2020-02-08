Behind its star Sallis, No. 3 Millard North dispels Rockets' upset hopes in boys hoops win

When Class A No. 3 Millard North committed six turnovers and missed a couple of dunks in the first quarter at Lincoln Northeast on Saturday, the Mustangs had to be thinking ‘Here we go again’ after surviving with a two-point overtime win at Millard West a night earlier.

Some tough love from Coach Tim Cannon and four straight long-range connections in the second quarter ended any upset hopes the fired-up Rockets had.

Millard North closed the first half with 15 unanswered points to take an 18-point lead into intermission before cruising to an 80-69 boys basketball victory at Ed Johnson Gym.

“I did a bunch of yelling and screaming during a timeout about playing defense and raising the intensity, and then we went on a nice run,” Cannon said after seeing his team improve to 17-2. “We hit shots but it all started with our defense.”

With Millard North leading 27-24, junior all-stater Hunter Sallis nailed two straight three-pointers from the right wing, then found 6-foot-9 Stanford recruit Max Murrell for a three-pointer from left of the key to increase the lead to 36-24 in a span of one minute.

Sallis finished with a game-high 31 points while Murrell was 10-of-13 from the field for 21 points while also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.