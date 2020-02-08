Behind its star Sallis, No. 3 Millard North dispels Rockets' upset hopes in boys hoops win

When Class A No. 3 Millard North committed six turnovers and missed a couple of dunks in the first quarter at Lincoln Northeast on Saturday, the Mustangs had to be thinking ‘Here we go again’ after surviving with a two-point overtime win at Millard West a night earlier.
Some tough love from Coach Tim Cannon and four straight long-range connections in the second quarter ended any upset hopes the fired-up Rockets had.
Millard North closed the first half with 15 unanswered points to take an 18-point lead into intermission before cruising to an 80-69 boys basketball victory at Ed Johnson Gym.
“I did a bunch of yelling and screaming during a timeout about playing defense and raising the intensity, and then we went on a nice run,” Cannon said after seeing his team improve to 17-2. “We hit shots but it all started with our defense.”
With Millard North leading 27-24, junior all-stater Hunter Sallis nailed two straight three-pointers from the right wing, then found 6-foot-9 Stanford recruit Max Murrell for a three-pointer from left of the key to increase the lead to 36-24 in a span of one minute.
Sallis finished with a game-high 31 points while Murrell was 10-of-13 from the field for 21 points while also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.
A pair of baskets by Saint Thomas and a fast-break layup with two seconds left by Noah Erickson put the Mustangs up 42-24 at intermission. The lead swelled to as many as 28 (76-48) with 5:20 left before Northeast (7-13) closed the game on a 21-4 spurt against the Mustangs’ reserves.
“Like every team we play, they (Northeast) came out hard at the beginning and we came out kind of lackadaisical,” said the 6-4 Sallis, a five-star recruit nationally in the class of 2021 with scholarship offers from Kansas, Gonzaga, Oregon, Nebraska and Creighton. “When coach came down on us, we stepped it up right away.”
After Sallis showed off his shooting prowess from the outside, the rest of his arsenal later followed. In the third quarter, he drove baseline and powered in a shot while being fouled. On Millard North’s next possession, Sallis came flying off the right side and slam-dunked a rebound off a missed three-pointer.
Like in the 73-53 loss at No. 9 Lincoln North Star on Friday night, “you kind of pick your poison with them (Millard North),” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose Rockets were led by 23 points each from Carson Busch and Pierce Bazil.
“They’re so long and athletic, and we thought we’d fare better if we didn’t overextend our defense and keep them in front of us,” Ritchie added. “To their credit, they hit some shots.”
Northeast girls 48, Millard North 36
Twin sisters McKenna and Brianna Minter scored 19 and 11 points, respectively, and the Rockets’ defense held standout Millard North senior guard Nicole Avila-Ambrosi to five points as Northeast (11-8) won their sixth straight game.
McKenna Minter went off for 40 points in a win over North Star on Friday, but the Rockets found other scorers to complement the Seton Hall recruit against the defending state champion Mustangs (12-7).
Brianna Minter had nine first-quarter points, and A’Iyana Jones nailed a pair of three-pointers in the second period to help lift the Rockets to a 28-21 lead at halftime. Millard North scored the first seven points of the second half before Northeast recovered to take a 35-32 lead into the final eight minutes.
Northeast closed the game with an 8-0 run to pull away.
“Any time we can get multiple girls scoring, we’re a tougher team to beat,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “We played with a lot more energy and a lot more focus tonight.”
Elle Danley’s 15 points led the eighth-ranked Mustangs. Avila-Ambrosi, a California Baptist recruit, came into the weekend averaging 19 points a game.