Behind Chaney’s clutch moments and Jansen’s post play, Gretna headed to state for first time in Class A

GRETNA — Back on Jan. 15, Gretna played a road game against Lincoln Southwest and came out on top 59-54 in overtime.

On Wednesday night on their home court, the Dragons needed a second overtime but won the A-5 district final over Lincoln Southwest by the same score, 59-54.

“Just digging in, playing through adversity and being us,” Gretna’s Grant Jansen said.

Gretna held Southwest to just 21 points in the first half. Lincoln Southwest clawed its way back over the final two quarters to get the game to overtime. The teams went blow for blow but Gretna senior Brayden Chaney made the plays when they mattered.

Chaney extended a 55-54 lead by four points with just under a minute to go in double overtime with a transition layup and sinking two free throws to put the game away.

With the win, Gretna moves on to the state basketball tournament for the first time in Class A.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” Gretna coach Brad Feeken said. “It says a lot about this group. They may not be the most talented or tallest, but I will never doubt their toughness. How they keep coming out and handling adversity, it may be second to none with any group I’ve ever had. Proud of our school.”

Chaney may have made the plays of the game for Gretna in crunch time but it was their lone senior starter, Jansen, who turned it up a notch in the second half. Jansen scored 15 of his game-high 19 points over the final 24 minutes of game time, including going 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

“It was all between their ears,” Feeken said. “He’s not the tallest kid. Works his tail off. He’s very crafty and does anything we ask and will do any job we ask, and that’s why he’s so successful.”

Lincoln Southwest’s Ben Hunzeker did his best to carry the load for his team in the second half and in both overtimes, scoring 17 of his game-high 23 points.

But when Hunzeker fouled out with 1:36 to go in double overtime, Gretna keyed in on the Silver Hawks' other hot hands.

“Coach (Bill) Heard was amazing tonight,” Feeken said when talking about his defense. “There’s no one I trust more with handling that. I know he mixed it up on them and bothered them with a bunch of stuff. He really keeps putting our kids in positions to be successful and that’s not always the case with other people.”

Gretna (18-6) has the most momentum of any team in Class A, going 14-2 and beating the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the class since Jan. 1. Starting three sophomores, Gretna on paper looks to have a bright future.

However, the Dragons have clearly shown their future is now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0