Because of NU volleyball, Devaney Center not available for state basketball tournaments

It appears the Nebraska School Activities Association will not have access to the Devaney Center if the NSAA decides to leave this year’s boys and girls state high school basketball tournaments in Lincoln the first two weekends in March.

NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said he received a letter from University of Nebraska officials last week stating that the 8,000-seat facility, the home of the Nebraska volleyball team, would not be available because of the Big Ten volleyball season being moved from last fall to this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NU has a home match scheduled for March 12 against Ohio State, the day of the boys state semifinal games. The Huskers also use the arena as their practice facility.

The Devaney Center hosts first round and semifinal games the first two days of the state basketball tournament and serves as the second main facility behind the 15,000-seat Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I can understand where they’re (NU) coming from and I’m sure it was a difficult decision for them,” Bellar said.