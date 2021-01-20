Because of NU volleyball, Devaney Center not available for state basketball tournaments

It appears the Nebraska School Activities Association will not have access to the Devaney Center if the NSAA decides to leave this year’s boys and girls state high school basketball tournaments in Lincoln the first two weekends in March.
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said he received a letter from University of Nebraska officials last week stating that the 8,000-seat facility, the home of the Nebraska volleyball team, would not be available because of the Big Ten volleyball season being moved from last fall to this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NU has a home match scheduled for March 12 against Ohio State, the day of the boys state semifinal games. The Huskers also use the arena as their practice facility.
The Devaney Center hosts first round and semifinal games the first two days of the state basketball tournament and serves as the second main facility behind the 15,000-seat Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I can understand where they’re (NU) coming from and I’m sure it was a difficult decision for them,” Bellar said.
The NSAA board of directors will likely decide Thursday at its January meeting what the state basketball tournaments will look like and where the games will be played in the context of the pandemic. And according to Bellar, “everything is on the table.”
Bellar welcomed the announcement Tuesday that Lancaster County was loosening some of its COVID restrictions, a decision that would allow up to 10,000 spectators at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We were more than pleased that happened because we want to be in Lincoln if at all possible,” Bellar said.
But without Devaney, if the tournament stays in Lincoln, “we’re going to have to depend on the high school sites even more, and we may have to look at one-game sessions,” Bellar added.
Bellar said there have been preliminary talks with Omaha’s CHI Health Center and Baxter Arena about a possible one-year arrangement if Lincoln was unable to host this year’s tournament. Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center has also reached out to the NSAA about possibly having state tournament contests there.
Because of the pandemic, the NSAA extended the state volleyball tournament in November from three to four days to keep matches out of the high school gyms and have the entire event at Pinnacle Bank Arena where the most fans could be accommodated and social distancing still maintained.
Next month’s state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center is also moving to a four-day event.
Bellar said a four-day state basketball tournament will be something the board will be looking at as well as the possibility of perhaps having regional sites for the early rounds of the state tournaments before bringing teams into one site for the finals to accommodate television.
“At this point, we’re not ruling anything out,” Bellar said. “We’ll present all of our options to the board for discussion on Thursday.”