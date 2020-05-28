Beatrice's Glynn loses chance to participate in summer events to help choose between football and basketball

Kaden Glynn had it all set up to make an informed decision.
The two-sport Beatrice senior-to-be wanted to use the summer to sort things out between football and basketball and make the choice of which one to pursue in college.
June would be used for football camps on college campus sites for recruiting exposure and a chance to see some programs up close. July was reserved for AAU basketball tournaments, playing for Lincoln Supreme and performing against high-caliber competition in front of college coaches.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has wiped it all out, forcing him to put together another plan of action.
“I really needed the summer before my senior season to get all of this figured out,” Glynn said. “Now I’m just hoping we have high school sports my senior year and that things come together.”
Right now, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Glynn is leaning toward a football career in college as a tight end. He’s heard from a number of Division II programs such as Nebraska-Kearney, Wayne State, Augustana, Bemidji State and Minot State, but no scholarship offers yet. He was slated to participate in next month’s Nebraska Friday Night Lights camp.
“I’ve been getting a lot more interest in football, which is kind of funny because I almost didn’t go out for football as a freshman. Ty Hahn (a Nebraska walk-on freshman) ended up talking me into it,” said Glynn, who spent his first two years of high school at Johnson-Brock.
Glynn was a first-team Class D-2 all-stater in both football and basketball as a sophomore, helping the Eagles win state titles in both sports. As a wide receiver, Glynn caught 42 passes for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns for the undefeated Eagles. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals as a point guard on Johnson-Brock’s 2019 state title squad.
He used his junior season at Beatrice as a transition to Class B football and basketball, earning honorable mention all-state honors in both sport.
“It was an adjustment at first, especially going from eight-man to 11-man (football),” Glynn said. “There’s a lot more competition in Class B in both sports, the crowds are bigger and it’s more intense. I think I’ll be a lot more comfortable with it this year.”
It also took time for Glynn to integrate into the Orangemen football and basketball programs and settle into his roles on both squads. Beatrice had young teams in both sports a year ago and figures to be competitive on a state level in the fall and winter.
With AAU basketball and college football camps canceled, Glynn hopes Gov. Pete Ricketts lifts sports restrictions on football and basketball soon so team camps and summer leagues can still happen for the high school programs.
High school weight rooms are opening Monday for individual workouts, something Glynn is looking forward to.
“I can’t wait to get started this summer because we have the potential to be good in both sports,” Glynn said. “I’ve been able to get some lifting in at a friend’s house where there’s a weight set in the basement, and I’m getting shots up outdoors on hoops in the park or at someone’s house. But it’s not the same as getting into the high school and using the facilities there.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
