Beatrice's Glynn loses chance to participate in summer events to help choose between football and basketball

Kaden Glynn had it all set up to make an informed decision.

The two-sport Beatrice senior-to-be wanted to use the summer to sort things out between football and basketball and make the choice of which one to pursue in college.

June would be used for football camps on college campus sites for recruiting exposure and a chance to see some programs up close. July was reserved for AAU basketball tournaments, playing for Lincoln Supreme and performing against high-caliber competition in front of college coaches.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has wiped it all out, forcing him to put together another plan of action.

“I really needed the summer before my senior season to get all of this figured out,” Glynn said. “Now I’m just hoping we have high school sports my senior year and that things come together.”

Right now, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Glynn is leaning toward a football career in college as a tight end. He’s heard from a number of Division II programs such as Nebraska-Kearney, Wayne State, Augustana, Bemidji State and Minot State, but no scholarship offers yet. He was slated to participate in next month’s Nebraska Friday Night Lights camp.