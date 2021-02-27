Beatrice clamps down defensively to get back to state for first time in over five years

The Beatrice boys basketball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after a 39-36 win over Aurora in the B-6 district final Saturday in Beatrice.

Aurora got two three-point attempts up in the closing seconds, but both shots missed their mark. Beatrice secured the rebound as time expired and the celebration was on.

"It's really exciting," said Beatrice coach Clark Ribble. "Our kids have invested a lot of time and energy, and the community loves basketball here in Beatrice. It's thrilling for our program, for our community and for our school to be heading back to Lincoln."

Aurora got off to a hot start and led Beatrice 12-9 after the first quarter, but the Orangemen's defense clamped down and held the Huskies to just two points in the second quarter as they built a 21-14 lead.

Beatrice continued to maintain an edge in the second half and had its biggest lead of the game at 33-24 early in the fourth quarter, but a 5-1 run by Aurora got the Huskies back within five at 34-29.

Devin Smith knocked down a big three-pointer with 3:18 left in the game to extend Beatrice's lead back to eight, but Aurora came back with five straight points to make it 37-24 with 48.1 seconds left.