Beatrice boys will have chance to defend Class B title after relying on experience — and trust

BEATRICE — District title games aren’t as nerve-wracking the second time around for the defending Class B champions.

The Beatrice boys basketball team's experience of playing in high-intensity games last season helped Saturday afternoon on its home court.

The Orangemen scored the first bucket of the game on a post up by Tucker Timmerman. York answered with a three-pointer on the right wing by freshman Leyton Snodgrass.

Those were the only points the Dukes scored the rest of the quarter.

The Orangemen’s experience and attention to detail helped them build a double-digit first-quarter lead and propel them to a 58-42 win over York in the B-5 district final.

No. 6 Beatrice went on a 14-0 run and held a 16-3 lead with 7:25 to go in the second quarter. No. 8 York was tight on offense and couldn’t get a shot to drop while the Orangemen kept humming. York settled in eventually but anytime the Dukes gained a little momentum, Beatrice had an answer.

“We shared the ball on offense, but the biggest thing for us was our ability to stop them on defense,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “Our defensive intensity and our assistant coaches' ability to figure out the scouting report and relay that to our kids was the reason why we won the game.”

Beatrice junior Shelton Crawford carried the Orangemen with 21 points, including going 4-for-7 from the three-point line and a perfect 7-for-7 on free throws. The 300 shots he takes a day have helped him increase his shooting ability.

“He’s always got the green light to shoot those shots,” Ribble said. “Over the last couple of weeks, he’s started to make a bunch of them. That gives us the confidence to throw it out to him, and he’s got the confidence to shoot them and make them. All of his hard work, shooting at home and at school continuously, is paying off.”

With the win, Beatrice (16-5) is headed back to the state basketball tournament. The defending champion Orangemen are in a similar spot as last season when they made their run at the title. Crawford said they just have to keep being themselves to repeat this year.

“Just like we did all of this season and just like we did last year,” Crawford said. “Trust each other, get it inside, let Tucker (Timmerman) be dominant and when they double, make our shots.”

York (15-10) was led by Ryan Seevers' 13 points.

