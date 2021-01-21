Bazil's passing boosts Rockets' attack in victory over Southwest

Averaging just over 21 points per game, Pierce Bazil has filled the role of scorer multiple times this season for the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard, however, turned into the facilitator Thursday night at Ed Johnson Gym, and the Rockets were more than happy with the results in a 62-46 win over Lincoln Southwest.
Bazil dished out seven assists, and seniors Zach Moerer and Connor Renard took advantage offensively. Moerer, a 6-2 guard, scored a team-high 21 points from the perimeter, while the 6-7 Renard took care of things inside with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Moerer and Renard combined to hit 17 of 23 shots, leading the Rockets (8-3) to 64% shooting from the field overall (26-of-48).
“Pierce didn’t shoot the best tonight, but he got everybody involved and we’re probably at our best as a team when that happens,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “We got Connor established inside early, Southwest made an adjustment, then all of a sudden, Zach was open on the perimeter and he knocked down some big shots.”
The Rockets overcame a 20-point first half from Southwest’s Ben Hunzeker to lead 29-24 at intermission behind 12 first-half points from Renard and 11 more from Moerer.
Hunzeker, a 6-3 junior, missed three weeks because of a knee injury and just recently returned to the Southwest (3-6) lineup. The Rockets gradually pulled away in the second half when the defense clamped down and held Hunzeker to two second-half points.
Northeast outscored Southwest 16-10 in the third period to take a 45-34 advantage into the final eight minutes. Bazil then helped ice the contest with nine of his 13 points coming in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Zander Beard added 10 points for the winners.
“We made an adjustment the second half and really locked in defensively,” Ritchie said. “I thought we played very well the second half in all phases.”
Thursday’s game also marked the return of Southwest starting sophomore guard Rylan Smith, who has been sidelined since the Heartland Athletic Conference holiday tournament with a calf injury.
But injuries are still hampering the Silver Hawks — 6-5 senior starting post Tyler Sellentin was sidelined against Northeast.
“When Ben gets going downhill and can get to the rim like he did in the first half, he’s really tough to stop. It’s great to see him healthy and playing well,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said.
“With all the injuries, we’re still out of sorts right now,” Bahe added. “We’ve got all the pieces, but we’re still trying to figure out how to take all those pieces and make them work together. I thought Northeast played better together than we did.”