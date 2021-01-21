Bazil's passing boosts Rockets' attack in victory over Southwest

Averaging just over 21 points per game, Pierce Bazil has filled the role of scorer multiple times this season for the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard, however, turned into the facilitator Thursday night at Ed Johnson Gym, and the Rockets were more than happy with the results in a 62-46 win over Lincoln Southwest.

Bazil dished out seven assists, and seniors Zach Moerer and Connor Renard took advantage offensively. Moerer, a 6-2 guard, scored a team-high 21 points from the perimeter, while the 6-7 Renard took care of things inside with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Moerer and Renard combined to hit 17 of 23 shots, leading the Rockets (8-3) to 64% shooting from the field overall (26-of-48).

“Pierce didn’t shoot the best tonight, but he got everybody involved and we’re probably at our best as a team when that happens,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “We got Connor established inside early, Southwest made an adjustment, then all of a sudden, Zach was open on the perimeter and he knocked down some big shots.”

The Rockets overcame a 20-point first half from Southwest’s Ben Hunzeker to lead 29-24 at intermission behind 12 first-half points from Renard and 11 more from Moerer.