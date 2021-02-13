Bazil puts on 'MVP' performance as Rockets stave off Millard South in OT

“Millard South is a good team that’s going to go on runs like that, and our guys know that,” Ritchie said. “We always talk about controlling our response to things that happen and staying together and staying positive.”

Northeast refocused on attacking the lane, and the Rockets narrowed the deficit to just four points at 35-31. However, Blake Stenger scored six of his team-high 13 points to close out the quarter as Millard South regained a 46-35 advantage.

The three-pointers began to fly for Northeast as it chased the game, and the Rockets’ defensive intensity picked up, too. Despite his scoring outburst, Bazil’s biggest play of the night came on defense with under 30 seconds remaining. He denied a one-on-one layup chance with a block and sprinted down the court for a layup at the other end which tied the game 57-57.

Millard South may have been able to put the game away in regulation if not for a 4-for-10 free-throw shooting performance in the fourth quarter. Bazil didn’t suffer the same free-throw woes, and he drained nearly all his attempts directly in front of the Rocket’s thankful student section.