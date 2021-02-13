Bazil puts on 'MVP' performance as Rockets stave off Millard South in OT

The Lincoln Northeast student section came dressed for a party, and they got it eventually, even if took an overtime period to get there.
Northeast trailed by 11 points to open the fourth quarter before senior guard Pierce Bazil took over the game. Bazil scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and nine in the overtime period as his night ended with chants of “M-V-P” from the Rocket student section.
The adulations were well deserved as Bazil’s 34-point night propelled Northeast to a 73-60 overtime win over Millard South on Saturday.
“We have a gritty, tough group that doesn’t give up,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “I was proud of the guys for getting a real gritty win.”
Although Northeast (12-6) built itself a 12-7 lead early in the first quarter, the Rockets soon dug themselves a hole they worked all game to get out of. A pair of three-pointers from Millard South’s (7-11) Will and Jack Cooper gave the Patriots a 17-14 lead to end the first quarter, and it didn’t stop there.
Thanks to a pair of Northeast turnovers and Millard South buckets in quick succession, the Patriot bench was doing most of the celebrating as a 19-2 run brought its lead to 26-14. Northeast still trailed 31-21 at halftime, but an efficient 9-for-16 shooting performance in the first half was a sign of things to come.
“Millard South is a good team that’s going to go on runs like that, and our guys know that,” Ritchie said. “We always talk about controlling our response to things that happen and staying together and staying positive.”
Northeast refocused on attacking the lane, and the Rockets narrowed the deficit to just four points at 35-31. However, Blake Stenger scored six of his team-high 13 points to close out the quarter as Millard South regained a 46-35 advantage.
The three-pointers began to fly for Northeast as it chased the game, and the Rockets’ defensive intensity picked up, too. Despite his scoring outburst, Bazil’s biggest play of the night came on defense with under 30 seconds remaining. He denied a one-on-one layup chance with a block and sprinted down the court for a layup at the other end which tied the game 57-57.
Millard South may have been able to put the game away in regulation if not for a 4-for-10 free-throw shooting performance in the fourth quarter. Bazil didn’t suffer the same free-throw woes, and he drained nearly all his attempts directly in front of the Rocket’s thankful student section.
“If they let all the students in, I bet we’d be rocking even more, but it was so good to have them in there,” Ritchie said. “I was happy for the seniors that got to come to a basketball game, and I was happy for our guys to play in an environment like that.”