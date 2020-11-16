Bazil and his Rocket teammates have their own hoops practice after winter sports stoppage

Pierce Bazil and 10 of his Lincoln Northeast boys basketball teammates tried to take the safer route after school Monday.

Instead of heading to the mall or hanging out with a bunch of friends, they decided to go play basketball in the gym at Cross The Line Church just around the corner from the high school on Adams Street. Bazil’s father, Austin Bazil, is the senior minister at the church.

Monday was the first day of practice for Nebraska high school boys basketball and the rest of the winter sports, unless you attend a Lancaster County school.

For those in the county, the season begins Dec. 7 after a directive from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez shut down indoor youth and high school sports for the next three weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.

So instead of being inside Ed Johnson Gym participating in tryouts under the supervision of head coach Monte Ritchie, Bazil and his teammates were scrimmaging and going through drills on their own at the church, preparing for a high school season that at this point may or may not happen for city and county schools.