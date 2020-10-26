Basketball doubleheaders may go away (for now) following release of NSAA winter-sport guidelines

Basketball doubleheaders may take a brief hiatus during the upcoming high school winter sports season.

On Monday, the Nebraska School Activities Association released its winter-sport guidelines in relation to COVID-19 protocols.

Schools will be asked to consider splitting up boys-girls basketball doubleheaders to separate nights or separate locations. The majority of basketball contests are doubleheaders at one site, with girls first and boys following. Obviously, splitting the doubles would cut down on the number of fans in the gyms and inside the commons areas.

Any basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 will be considered "no contest." Like in football, replacement games may be added but will not count toward the NSAA point system used for postseason assignments and seedings.

The NSAA is asking schools to restrict seating areas, create separate entrances for visiting spectators and providing multiple concession stands or none at all.

The NSAA also is recommending that wrestling tournaments be limited to eight teams or 112 wrestlers. If there are more than four teams, multiple gyms should be used.