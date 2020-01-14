Barrage of threes helps Lutheran boys win at Elmwood-Murdock

The Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team won Tuesday's matchup at Elmwood-Murdock 69-41 with some timely long-range shooting.
A barrage of threes from the Warriors just before halftime put them up by 10. The offense stayed hot with a 25-point third quarter and a strong defense leading to points on the board. Tice Jenkins and Luke Volin combined for 30 points, while Joshua Puelz put up 11.
Brownell Talbot 64, College View 28: Brownell Talbot dominated visiting College View, holding the Eagles to eight points in the first half to take a 44-8 lead into halftime. Devin Wilson led Brownell Talbot with 16 points and Oscar Henery added 10. Matthan Sigowa led College View with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elmwood-Murdock 32, Lincoln Lutheran 28: The Knights enjoyed a quick start in the first quarter with 15 points, then went without a point in the second. Lauren Justesen led the Knights in scoring with 11 points. Lincoln Lutheran's leading scorer was Elayne Poppe with 10 points.
Brownell Talbot 52, College View 24: Brownell Talbot's Katherine Thaden scored nine of her 17 total points in the second quarter as the Raiders secured an 18-point lead at the half.