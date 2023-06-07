Bangot Dak was never worried.

Not when the Division I offers didn't come during a standout senior season at Lincoln Southeast. Not when they didn't arrive as the weather warmed and the camp circuit opened.

No, Dak had a plan, and he stuck to it. And Wednesday it paid off.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced on social media that he was committing to Colorado to continue his basketball career.

"It felt really good because, finally someone at the next level believes in me to play there," Dak said Wednesday. "I'm just ready to get to work."

The work was the key for Dak, who continued to put in the time in the gym as he waited for a power conference offer to come.

He had piled up offers from several Division II schools and gotten his first Division I offer from Purdue-Fort Wayne in mid-May, and was set to attend play for one of the top prep programs in the country this fall in Sunrise Christian Academy if the Division I route didn't work out.

Having that plan provided peace of mind, Dak said.

"I just knew I just had to showcase what I could do," Dak explained. "If I could pick something up I would pick something up, and if I didn't, I would take another year and go through the whole recruitment thing again."

Turns out he wouldn't have to. Colorado contacted him this spring and offered on May 31.

"It took me a while (to get that offer)," Dak said with a chuckle. "Because the game is changing a lot with the transfer portal and all of that, and the way people are recruiting nowadays, everything's changed."

Colorado coaches compared him to former Duke star Jabari Parker, and current Buffalo Tristan da Silva, Dak said — players with size and length that could play all over the floor. Dak will likely have a chance to ease into the college game, with Colorado boasting a deep frontcourt.

Dak was a force to be reckoned with in the paint for Southeast, averaging 11.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while finishing second in Class A in blocks per game at 2.3. He was also second in Class A in rebounding.

Dak helped lead Southeast to the state tournament for the first time since 2014, pacing the Knights in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. He earned first-team all-city honors, in addition to being a third-team Super-State pick.

Now he'll quickly make the move to the next level. Dak said he plans to report to Boulder by the end of this week or early next week to get started in the Buffaloes' development program.