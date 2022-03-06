B boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

An unpredictable Class B tournament last year ended in Beatrice winning it all, but there's no doubt Omaha Skutt is the favorite this time around. But could a team from the EMC put a shock into the bracket?

Monday's first-round games

Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. Blair (15-9), 9 a.m.

Platteview (20-6) vs. Bennington (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

Omaha Roncalli (19-4) vs. Waverly (16-9), 6 p.m.

Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Connor Millikan, Platteview: The leading scorer in the entire state this season, Millikan dominates the court like no other. The junior guard averages a whopping 28.3 points per game this season and, oh, yeah, he also grabs 9.8 rebounds per game.

Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt: The junior forward has seen recruiting attention from across the Midwest after putting up 14.9 points and seven rebounds per game for the SkyHawks this season.

Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice: One of the Orangemen's few returning contributors from last year's state championship team, Jurgens excels at midrange shots and leads Beatrice with 14.9 ppg.

Austin Holtz, Bennington: After winning a state title on the football field, Holtz is just as good on the basketball court. The senior guard averages 17.8 ppg and is a dominant all-around scorer.

If you like defense ...

Omaha Roncalli can lock it down. The Crimson Pride started its season by allowing 19 points in a win over West-Point Beemer, and picked up several wins when holding the opponent to 30-40 points. With size throughout its starting five, it won't be easy to break down Roncalli.

If you like offense ...

Omaha Skutt can score from anywhere. Led by James Gninefou, Justin Ferrin and Brack, the SkyHawks have a trio of starters averaging 10 or more points per game. Add in a talented group around them, and Skutt almost always breaks the 60-point mark.

If you like dark horses …

Scottsbluff has the talent to make a run. The Bearcats' only loss to a Class B opponent this season came to Waverly, while starters Tyler Harre, Kellon Harris and Austin Thyne all average 13 or more points per game.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Platteview vs. Bennington. With Millikan on one side of the court and Holtz on the other, this matchup features two of the best guards in Class B. It's an opportunity for Platteview to win its first game at state since 1984.

What we'll be watching for

Can Skutt get it done? The Skyhawks' only loss came to Omaha Roncalli in the subdistrict round.

Can the EMC pull off an upset? Eastern Midlands Conference foes Waverly and Blair are the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the tournament, but both teams have the talent to win any one-off game. Could either shock the Class B landscape by pulling off a first-round upset?

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

