Omaha Skutt is the favorite, but Platteview has one of the state's all-time best scorers while Elkhorn, Norris and Scottsbluff all come in hot.

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Omaha Skutt (22-3) vs. Bennington (17-8), 1:30 p.m.

Elkhorn (18-7) vs. Crete (18-6), 3:15 p.m.

Platteview (22-4) vs. Norris (17-9), 6 p.m.

Scottsbluff (17-8) vs. York (16-6), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Connor Millikan, Platteview: One of the greatest scorers in Nebraska prep history needs no introduction, but we'll give him one anyway. Millikan is averaging 25.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, leads Platteview in assists and steals, and will finish his career as the state's No. 2 all-time leading scorer. A spectacular career, by any measure.

Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt: A 6-foot-9 South Dakota commit, Brack is part of a massive Skutt frontcourt that no team in Class B can match. He averages 17 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and is a willing passer as well, ranking third on the team in assists.

Aidan McDowell, Crete: The top offensive threat on a defensive-minded Cardinals team, McDowell averages 15.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. At 6-foot-4, McDowell has the ability to shoot over smaller guards, and if Crete needs to protect a late lead he'll be the one with the ball in his hands.

Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn: The 6-foot-5 senior is a big reason Elkhorn is rolling into the state tournament. He leads the Antlers with 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and earlier this season had a 40-point game against Boys Town. With range out to the three-point line, Yungtum is a tough cover for any defense.

If you like offense …

Scottsbluff. With two players averaging more than 15 points per game, another averaging 12.5 and a fourth averaging nine, the Bearcats can spread the wealth. It will come down to Scottsbluff getting enough stops if it wants to hang around in Lincoln.

If you like defense …

Crete. Tony Siske's crew has given up more than 50 points just four times, with one of those instances coming against Skutt, and another in a double-overtime loss to Norris. How critical is defense to the Cardinals' success? They're 0-4 in those games.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Platteview vs. Norris. If Platteview is to make its first-ever state final, the Trojans will have to get past red-hot Norris first. The Titans are riding high with three straight wins in the final seconds and a roster set up for future success. How will they handle Connor Millikan as he plays his final high school games?

What we'll be watching for

Soaring Skutt: Not until Elkhorn clipped Omaha Skutt 48-47 in the B-4 subdistrict final had the Skyhawks even been challenged by a Class B foe. A potential rematch with the Antlers could happen in the semifinals, but Skutt is the heavy favorite to win its second title in four years.

Freshman phenoms: On one end of the state, Norris' Chris Garner (and classmates Macoy Folkerts and Alec Small). On the other, Scottsbluff's Nathan Kelley. The two ninth graders represent a bright future for Class B basketball, with Kelley averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and Garner scoring 11.6 points while pulling down 6.5 boards. Tough to do as a freshman at any level, let alone Class B.