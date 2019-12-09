Australian exchange student Juncal leads Parkview past College View

Australian foreign exchange student Jamie Juncal is not only helping the Parkview Christian boys basketball team down under the basket, but up top as well.

The 6-foot-4 senior scored most of his team-high 18 points from point-blank range, but he also shot down a three-pointer and converted a three-point play in leading Class D-2 No. 6 Parkview Christian to a 76-39 home victory over College View Academy on Monday night.

Juncal is Parkview’s tallest player, but on his club team back in Perth, Australia, Juncal is a small forward and plays mostly on the perimeter. His club coach is former Nebraska standout Steph Jones, and she’s the one who got the wheels in motion to get him into the exchange program and on his way to Lincoln.

“She’s (Jones) coached me the last three years, and we became really close during that time,” said Juncal, who is living with a pair of former Husker athletes — Curtis and Terri Craig — while he is in Lincoln.

“Coach knew I had a dream that I wanted to come here and play basketball,” added Juncal, who would like to play college basketball somewhere in the United States after he graduates. “She set it up.”