Australian exchange student Juncal leads Parkview past College View

Australian foreign exchange student Jamie Juncal is not only helping the Parkview Christian boys basketball team down under the basket, but up top as well.
The 6-foot-4 senior scored most of his team-high 18 points from point-blank range, but he also shot down a three-pointer and converted a three-point play in leading Class D-2 No. 6 Parkview Christian to a 76-39 home victory over College View Academy on Monday night.
Juncal is Parkview’s tallest player, but on his club team back in Perth, Australia, Juncal is a small forward and plays mostly on the perimeter. His club coach is former Nebraska standout Steph Jones, and she’s the one who got the wheels in motion to get him into the exchange program and on his way to Lincoln.
“She’s (Jones) coached me the last three years, and we became really close during that time,” said Juncal, who is living with a pair of former Husker athletes — Curtis and Terri Craig — while he is in Lincoln.
“Coach knew I had a dream that I wanted to come here and play basketball,” added Juncal, who would like to play college basketball somewhere in the United States after he graduates. “She set it up.”
Juncal arrived in Lincoln in mid-May and played all summer with his Patriot teammates. The first time Patriots coach Nate Godwin had Juncal in the gym, “he hit 97 out of 100 free throws,” Godwin said. “Pretty impressive.
“Jamie’s not only talented, he’s added a lot of leadership for our team because he’s pretty mature for his age.”
That explains why the coach had the ball in Juncal’s hands at the end of the Patriots’ 62-56 season-opening win at Lourdes Central Catholic on Thursday, a game in which Juncal scored 20 points. Parkview (2-1) fell to C-2, No. 2 Yutan 70-26 in the championship of the four-team tournament on Saturday.
Juncal says his first experience playing football this past fall as an offensive and defensive lineman has made him stronger and tougher in the paint, which was evidenced by his six rebounds against College View.
“Basketball has been fun here (in the United States),” Juncal said. “It’s more competitive and the people here are a lot better athletes. It’s a lot more fun here than it is there (in Australia).”
Juncal was part of a balanced Parkview attack that put 10 players in the scoring column and three others in double-figures — 6-foot sophomore Jaheim Curry with 12 points, 5-8 senior Jamal Smith with 11 and 6-2 senior Logan Page with 10.
“We have a lot of athletes. Now it’s about teaching them discipline and playing hard on the defensive end all the time,” said Godwin, whose team scored the first 18 points Monday night and never looked back. “That will determine how competitive we are with the top teams in D-2.”
College View was paced by 6-foot sophomore Garrett Fortney, who netted a game-high 24 points.
College View girls 33, Parkview Christian 13
Sophomores Emma Bermeo and Nyanbay Puok scored 12 points each to pace the Eagles. Aleni Rogers scored 11 of Parkview’s 13 points.