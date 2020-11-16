 Skip to main content
Auburn's Binder commits to UNK basketball
Auburn's Binder commits to UNK basketball

Ogallala vs. Auburn, 3.14

Auburn all-state point guard Cam Binder (2), shown here scoring during the Class C-1 boys state tournament championship game last March, announced his commitment to Nebraska-Kearney basketball Monday.

 Journal Star file photo

Two-time first-team all-stater Cam Binder has verbally committed to Nebraska-Kearney’s men’s basketball program, tweeting the news Monday.

The 6-foot point guard has led Auburn to two straight Class C-1 state championships. As a sophomore, Binder hit game-winning shots in in both the first round and state championship games, then averaged 14.7 points, three assists and 2.8 rebounds last season on Auburn’s 29-0 squad.

Binder also is a standout football player as an offensive lineman and linebacker for the Bulldogs’ C-1 quarterfinal football team this fall, making a team-high 119 tackles.

