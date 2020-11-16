Auburn's Binder commits to UNK basketball

Two-time first-team all-stater Cam Binder has verbally committed to Nebraska-Kearney’s men’s basketball program, tweeting the news Monday.
The 6-foot point guard has led Auburn to two straight Class C-1 state championships. As a sophomore, Binder hit game-winning shots in in both the first round and state championship games, then averaged 14.7 points, three assists and 2.8 rebounds last season on Auburn’s 29-0 squad.
Binder also is a standout football player as an offensive lineman and linebacker for the Bulldogs’ C-1 quarterfinal football team this fall, making a team-high 119 tackles.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!