Auburn, Yutan stifle opponents to set up ECNC finals showdown

Defense wins championships, but it works pretty well in semifinal games as well.
Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn and C-2 No. 2 Yutan held down their opponents to well under their season averages at Southeast Community College on Thursday to advance to the East Central Nebraska Conference boys basketball championship game Saturday at 7:45 p.m.
In the first game, Yutan (16-1) got 11 points each from senior guard Trey Knudsen and 6-foot-6 senior center Colby Tichota in taking a 45-23 victory over defending ECNC tournament champion Freeman.
Much of the Chieftains’ offense came as a result of layups after forcing 15 Freeman turnovers. Five of those miscues came in the opening period when Yutan sprinted to an 11-2 lead and never looked back.
“The last two or three years, we’ve kind of hung our hat on defense,” said Yutan coach Justin Petersen, whose team reached the C-2 state finals a year ago.
“We practice it a lot and it’s something our guys take a lot of pride in,” Petersen added. “Our shots aren’t always going to go down, but there’s no reason why we can’t play great defense every night.”
Holden Ruse’s 10 points paced Freeman (10-8).
Defending C-1 state champion Auburn (18-0) ran its winning streak to 25 straight games in a 47-35 win against C-2 No. 10 Palmyra in the night cap with 6-8 senior Josh Lambert leading the way with 20 points and five blocked shots.
The Bulldogs started the second quarter with an 11-3 run to open up a 21-9 margin midway through the period, a deficit Palmyra (14-5) never got into single digits the rest of the game. Auburn stretched the lead to as many as 18 points (43-25) with five minutes left in the contest.
Eight points by Austin David and seven each from Andrew Waltke and Kaleb Kempes paced Palmyra.
“To beat a team like Palmyra by double digits is a great win for us,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “They’re a high-scoring team, and to hold them to 12 points in the first half was a great defensive effort.”
Weeks also had high praise for Lambert, who matched up inside against Palmyra’s senior duo of the 6-7 Kempkes and 6-6 Jackson Junker. Auburn needed that paint production from Lambert, as well as 11 points from the perimeter by senior guard CJ Hughes, with Auburn all-state guard junior Cam Binder limited to six points, 11 under his season average.
“Josh can do a lot of different things,” Weeks said. “He’s developed some nice post moves, he can go over both shoulders and he hits free throws. He was a load both offensively and defensively tonight.”
Yutan downed Auburn 65-61 in overtime last season in the ECNC semifinals before falling in the finals. Petersen said his team was looking forward to the rematch against the Bulldogs.
“We’ve had great clashes with them the last few years, and we’ll have to play very well Saturday night,” Petersen said. “It’s a great game to play late in the regular season.”