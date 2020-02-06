Auburn, Yutan stifle opponents to set up ECNC finals showdown

The Bulldogs started the second quarter with an 11-3 run to open up a 21-9 margin midway through the period, a deficit Palmyra (14-5) never got into single digits the rest of the game. Auburn stretched the lead to as many as 18 points (43-25) with five minutes left in the contest.

Eight points by Austin David and seven each from Andrew Waltke and Kaleb Kempes paced Palmyra.

“To beat a team like Palmyra by double digits is a great win for us,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “They’re a high-scoring team, and to hold them to 12 points in the first half was a great defensive effort.”

Weeks also had high praise for Lambert, who matched up inside against Palmyra’s senior duo of the 6-7 Kempkes and 6-6 Jackson Junker. Auburn needed that paint production from Lambert, as well as 11 points from the perimeter by senior guard CJ Hughes, with Auburn all-state guard junior Cam Binder limited to six points, 11 under his season average.

“Josh can do a lot of different things,” Weeks said. “He’s developed some nice post moves, he can go over both shoulders and he hits free throws. He was a load both offensively and defensively tonight.”