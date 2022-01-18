Auburn defends home court yet again, topping Falls City Sacred Heart 55-49

AUBURN — The Auburn boys basketball team’s chances at a state-record winning streak went out the window several weeks ago, but some things never change at the C-1 basketball powerhouse.
Auburn’s home gym is still a palace of C-1 basketball and one that Bulldogs defend with tenacity. Since falling to Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 2, 2019, the Bulldogs have gone over three years without losing a home game.
Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart challenged C-1 No. 5 Auburn during the first half but couldn’t match the Bulldogs’ speed during a dominant second half that secured a 55-49 Auburn win on Tuesday.
Auburn (12-2) is used to its fair share of low-scoring, defensive slugfests, but this wasn’t one of them. Falls City SH (10-5) came out firing on the offensive side of the court as Brogan Nachitgal made two of the Irish’s five three-pointers during the first half.
“A lot of times a team’s hot like that early and if you just stay the course to make it tough for them, hopefully as the game wears on they’re not that hot,” Auburn co-head coach Jackson Weeks said.
When senior Marcus Buitrago-Hudson was fouled on a three-point shot with zero time remaining in the first half, it looked as though Auburn would enter the halftime locker room with a slim lead despite not playing its best basketball in the first half. However, all three of Buitrago-Hudson’s free throws rimmed out, sending Falls City SH into the halftime break leading 19-18.
Rather than hang his head, Buitrago-Hudson did what he’s done over all four of his seasons with the Bulldogs — move on and try again. He came out firing in the second half as a quick three-pointer followed by a steal and breakaway layup sent the Auburn fans into a frenzy up 25-19. After that, Falls City SH never challenged for the lead again.
“I was upset with myself, but I talked to my coaches and coach Weeks gave me motivation to make my next (shots),” Buitrago-Hudson said. “We knew they were going to fight it out at the end, so we knew we had to take care of the ball and make free throws.”
Buitrago-Hudson made four free throws in the second half to finish with a game-high 17 points, and Skylar Roybal also added 12 points for the Bulldogs. Auburn out-scored Falls City SH 19-7 in the third quarter to take control of the game, also holding the Irish to just two made three-pointers in the second half.
Nachitgal led Falls City SH with 11 points, but the Irish still suffered their fifth loss of the season against teams from either Class C-1 or C-2.
In a matchup that featured two legendary head coaches – multi-time state champion Jim Weeks and the state’s all-time winningest coach Doug Goltz – there were lessons learned all around. Given the difference in classifications, these two teams won’t see each other until next year’s regular season.
And just like it has been in Auburn for each of the last few seasons, the Bulldogs will be eager to defend their home court as always.
“You always want to play well in front of your home fans, and our crowd was really good tonight,” Jackson Weeks said. “This Falls City SH-Auburn game is one that a lot of people circle on their calendar, so it’s a game that both teams get a lot of out of it and get better.”
