Auburn defends home court yet again, topping Falls City Sacred Heart 55-49

Rather than hang his head, Buitrago-Hudson did what he’s done over all four of his seasons with the Bulldogs — move on and try again. He came out firing in the second half as a quick three-pointer followed by a steal and breakaway layup sent the Auburn fans into a frenzy up 25-19. After that, Falls City SH never challenged for the lead again.

“I was upset with myself, but I talked to my coaches and coach Weeks gave me motivation to make my next (shots),” Buitrago-Hudson said. “We knew they were going to fight it out at the end, so we knew we had to take care of the ball and make free throws.”

Buitrago-Hudson made four free throws in the second half to finish with a game-high 17 points, and Skylar Roybal also added 12 points for the Bulldogs. Auburn out-scored Falls City SH 19-7 in the third quarter to take control of the game, also holding the Irish to just two made three-pointers in the second half.

Nachitgal led Falls City SH with 11 points, but the Irish still suffered their fifth loss of the season against teams from either Class C-1 or C-2.