 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashland-Greenwood's Jacobsen out for the year with ACL injury
View Comments

Ashland-Greenwood's Jacobsen out for the year with ACL injury

{{featured_button_text}}
Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen, 2.5

Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen is shown last February.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Ashland-Greenwood all-state junior guard Cale Jacobsen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the boys basketball season.

Jacobsen’s father, A-G principal Brad Jacobsen, said the knee injury occurred in the season opener against Arlington on Dec. 5. He said his son underwent surgery Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined from six to nine months.

The 6-foot-4 Jacobsen, who is receiving Division I college recruiting attention, averaged 23.8 points per game last season in leading the Bluejays to a berth in the Class C-1 state tournament. Jacobsen is also an all-state football player for the Bluejays, playing quarterback this past season.

Ashland-Greenwood, currently ranked No. 7 in Class C-1, is off to a 3-0 start. The Bluejays face road games at C-1 No. 10 Milford Saturday and at C-1 No. 4 Wahoo on Tuesday before Christmas break.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News