Ashland-Greenwood's Jacobsen out for the year with ACL injury

Ashland-Greenwood all-state junior guard Cale Jacobsen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the boys basketball season.

Jacobsen’s father, A-G principal Brad Jacobsen, said the knee injury occurred in the season opener against Arlington on Dec. 5. He said his son underwent surgery Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined from six to nine months.

The 6-foot-4 Jacobsen, who is receiving Division I college recruiting attention, averaged 23.8 points per game last season in leading the Bluejays to a berth in the Class C-1 state tournament. Jacobsen is also an all-state football player for the Bluejays, playing quarterback this past season.

Ashland-Greenwood, currently ranked No. 7 in Class C-1, is off to a 3-0 start. The Bluejays face road games at C-1 No. 10 Milford Saturday and at C-1 No. 4 Wahoo on Tuesday before Christmas break.

