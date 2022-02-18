Ashland-Greenwood gets a group effort in dispatching Malcolm: 'We kind of just kept the pressure on them'

MALCOLM — Max Parker got the party started.

The Ashland-Greenwood senior scored seven points in the first quarter, hitting a three-pointer from the right wing, an and-one layup and another free throw.

It wasn’t long before his other teammates joined in.

Brooks Kissinger drilled two three-pointers of his own to end the first quarter. Ashland-Greenwood ended the night with five different players scoring in double figures. The Bluejays created numerous turnovers and were constantly running in transition. When their three-pointers started falling, too, there was no stopping them.

Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood rolled to an 82-44 win over Malcolm on Friday night on the Clippers’ home floor.

“I thought we did a great job of playing with energy and getting after them defensively,” Ashland-Greenwood’s coach Jacob Mohs said. “We were able to push the pace and make them uncomfortable. Took some quick shots, got some turnovers, and that got us some easy buckets in transition. We kind of just kept the pressure on them the whole night.”

The Bluejays’ leader on the court, Cale Jacobsen, showed over and over why he’s one of the best guards in the state, including perfectly executing a behind-the-back pass with his left hand that resulted in a corner three for his teammate.

Mohs said Jacobsen's ability to do everything makes him the special player he is.

“He can do so much,” Mohs said. “He impacts the game defensively, rebounding, scoring, passing. He’s had games with eight steals and games of 11 assists. The points come pretty easy for him because he’s so skilled. He does so many things for us to keep our team moving in the right direction.”

Jacobsen missed last year’s season with an injury. When asked what a state title would mean to him this season, his face lit up.

“That’s the goal,” said Jacobsen. “You can see the smile on my face. That’s what we’ve been working for who knows how long. With this group, we don’t always say it, we just say we know what we want to do and everybody knows what that means.”

Ashland-Greenwood (21-1) hasn’t lost to another C-1 team this season. They were led Friday night by Evan Shepard’s 17 points. Even with their impressive record, Mohs said it's clear how they’ve improved this season.

“They’ve figured it out and settled into their roles,” Mohs said. “They understand that they might not be the hot hand that night, and they’re OK with taking three or four shots one night and seven or eight the next.”

Malcolm (15-8) was led by Drew Johnson and his 16 points.

