Ashland-Greenwood edges No. 1 Wahoo in battle of C-1's best

WAHOO — Two of the best in Class C-1 showed Tuesday why they're at the top.

Only after Wahoo forward Benji Nelson's three-pointer at the buzzer banked off the glass, dipped into the rim, and then spun out was it finally decided — C-1 No. 3-ranked Ashland-Greenwood had edged No. 1 Wahoo 52-49 in Wahoo.

Wahoo had rallied from an eight-point deficit with 30 seconds remaining to give itself a tying chance in a contest that saw both teams show off their strengths.

For Ashland-Greenwood (6-0), it took a near-perfect fourth quarter to sneak away with a win. The Bluejays went 6-for-6 from the field and 12-for-15 at the free-throw line in the final eight minutes.

That came after Wahoo's vaunted 1-3-1 zone held A-G without a field goal for a 7-minute, 32-second stretch spanning the second and third quarters, during which the Bluejays also committed eight turnovers.

"We didn't look real good against their zone there early on, turning it over and not getting looks, and giving them some transition buckets," Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said. "But once we calmed down, we took care of the ball and got shots, we were able to find some success."

But Ashland-Greenwood's man-to-man allowed the Bluejays to hang around. Despite the dry spell, Ashland-Greenwood was able to get to the halftime locker room with a two-point lead, and trailed just 28-27 after three quarters.

Then came a flurry. Ten Ashland-Greenwood points in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the fourth period. After scoring 15 total points in the second and third quarters, the Bluejays scored 14 in less than five minutes in the fourth.

When Ashland-Greenwood wasn't turning it over (18 giveaways), the Bluejays were largely making shots, going 16-for-29 from the floor.

Wahoo had 16 more shot attempts but shot 38% from the field.

For the Warriors (4-1) it was the first game of the season decided by fewer than 17 points. Wahoo had won its first four by an average of 32 points a game. It was also the first time the Warriors didn't put at least 60 points on the scoreboard.

"We had opportunities we just didn’t take advantage of. We had some bad turnovers, missed some free throws," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "But give them a ton of credit — they played really, really good man-to-man defense on us and made everything tough, and we had trouble getting open looks, and they kept the tempo and the pace down, and that’s not to our liking. We just didn’t make enough plays tonight."

Cade Bridges led Ashland-Greenwood with 11 points, including a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds left for the final margin. Cougar Konzem also scored 11, netting five in the first quarter and six in the fourth.

Brooks Kissinger added nine points and five rebounds, while Dane Jacobson and Drake Zimmerman each scored eight.

Wahoo got 15 points and five rebounds from Owen Hancock. Nelson added 12 points.

"They're a great team, a lot of offensive weapons, and we just had to grind it out," Mohs said. "We knew we weren't going to win by 10. You've got to sneak one out sometimes."