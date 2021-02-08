Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team out of Heartland Hoops Classic due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19 has forced some schedule shuffling for at least one boys basketball game at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island this weekend.
Ashland-Greenwood no longer will play Northwest on Saturday at the Heartland Events Center, tournament director Tino Martinez announced via social media. Martinez cited coronavirus concerns for the move.
Instead, Northwest will play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Saturday at 11:20 a.m.
Breaking News. Due to COVID-19, Logan View Scribner Snyder will be playing Grand Island Northwest on Saturday. At 11:20am. Part of Session #1. @dalemiller @stuOWH @ronpowell_ljs #nebpreps— Heartland Hoops - Tino Martinez (@HHoopsClassic) February 9, 2021
