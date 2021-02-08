 Skip to main content
Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team out of Heartland Hoops Classic due to COVID-19 concerns
Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team out of Heartland Hoops Classic due to COVID-19 concerns

  • Updated
COVID-19 has forced some schedule shuffling for at least one boys basketball game at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island this weekend.

Ashland-Greenwood no longer will play Northwest on Saturday at the Heartland Events Center, tournament director Tino Martinez announced via social media. Martinez cited coronavirus concerns for the move.

Instead, Northwest will play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Saturday at 11:20 a.m.

