As usual, Malcolm girls bring the defense in win over Centennial at own tournament

MALCOLM — The Malcolm girls basketball team might like to shoot three-pointers and whip the ball around on offense, but that’s just a secondary part of Clipper basketball.
Instead, Malcolm’s winning efforts often come from two things: a relentless full-court press, and compact half-court defense.
The Class C-1 No. 6 Clippers’ defensive prowess was fully on display Wednesday night as it forced 21 turnovers in a 50-38 win over Class C-2 No. 3 Centennial in the Malcolm Holiday Tournament final.
Despite the defensive focus, both Malcolm (8-0) and Centennial (6-1) shot out to fast starts on offense. A breakaway steal, layup and three-pointer in the span of 20 seconds from senior Joslyn Small gave Malcolm a 20-13 lead at the end of the quarter, and the scoring continued from sophomore Alyssa Fortik in the second quarter.
Fortik made four field goals in the quarter, highlighted by a buzzer-beating three-pointer launched from near half-court as Malcolm claimed a 36-25 halftime lead.
“We just had way too many turnovers overall, and credit them (Malcolm) on their outside shooting, they were unconscious in the first half,” Centennial coach Jake Polk said.
Meanwhile, Malcolm coach Andy Klepper reminded his players that they’d only been giving up 30 points per game this season, but Centennial had nearly equaled that total in one half.
“I challenged them in the third quarter to bring the scoring average down a little bit, and they accepted the challenge,” Klepper said.
Klepper’s challenge worked, albeit maybe a little too well, as Malcolm and Centennial combined to shoot 0-for-24 in the third quarter. Much of Malcolm’s defensive effort went into slowing down C-2 all-state guard Kate Hirschfeld, who entered the contest averaging 16 points per game.
Hirschfeld played the high post to try and break down the Clipper zone, but Malcolm limited the senior to nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. The Broncos also shot just 2-for-13 from three-point range, and the combination hurt its offensive performance.
“We weren’t knocking down outside shots to open up the inside for her. She was a little too unselfish at times as well, but we need to knock down the outside shots too,” Polk said.
Small and Fortik scored 17 points apiece and Emma Brown added nine more as the Clippers never let their lead fall below eight points throughout the second half. Another exemplary defensive outing extended Malcolm’s unbeaten run to eight games, while Centennial will now regroup after dropping its first game this season.
“That’s the best team we’ve played so far this season, and we needed to play in a tight game like this against a really good C-1 team like Malcolm,” Polk said.