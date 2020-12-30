As usual, Malcolm girls bring the defense in win over Centennial at own tournament

“I challenged them in the third quarter to bring the scoring average down a little bit, and they accepted the challenge,” Klepper said.

Klepper’s challenge worked, albeit maybe a little too well, as Malcolm and Centennial combined to shoot 0-for-24 in the third quarter. Much of Malcolm’s defensive effort went into slowing down C-2 all-state guard Kate Hirschfeld, who entered the contest averaging 16 points per game.

Hirschfeld played the high post to try and break down the Clipper zone, but Malcolm limited the senior to nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. The Broncos also shot just 2-for-13 from three-point range, and the combination hurt its offensive performance.

“We weren’t knocking down outside shots to open up the inside for her. She was a little too unselfish at times as well, but we need to knock down the outside shots too,” Polk said.

Small and Fortik scored 17 points apiece and Emma Brown added nine more as the Clippers never let their lead fall below eight points throughout the second half. Another exemplary defensive outing extended Malcolm’s unbeaten run to eight games, while Centennial will now regroup after dropping its first game this season.

“That’s the best team we’ve played so far this season, and we needed to play in a tight game like this against a really good C-1 team like Malcolm,” Polk said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.